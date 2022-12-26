Russell Crowe shares touching tribute to a fan grieving over Christmas

Russell Crowe has shared a tribute to a Gladiator fan who lost her mother last year.

The Oscar winner, who starred in the historical drama film in 2000, was moved on Sunday after she shared a heartbreaking message on Twitter.

22 years ago today I got Gladiator on DVD. For the last 22 years in a row it has been our Christmas Day movie,” he wrote.

‘Me and my mother loved it. I lost her to Covid late last year so today I sit back and carry on the tradition alone. Thanks for the memories, Russell Crowe,” he added.

Russell, 58, tweeted hours later: ‘Merry Christmas. I’m sorry for the loss of him.’

Fans immediately praised Russell for showing such kindness, with one tweeting: “How nice of you to take the time and communicate with her.” I’m sure she made his day and being without her mom was a little easier to bear today.”

“You’re a good man,” added another.

Russell won the Best Actor Oscar in 2001 for his portrayal of the Roman general-turned-gladiator Maximus Decimus Meridius.

It comes days after Russell shared his own heartfelt tribute to beloved Kings Cross resident aunt Roslyn ‘Rosie’ Whittaker following her death last Sunday aged 61.

It comes days after Russell shared his own heartfelt tribute to a beloved Kings Cross resident aunt, Roslyn ‘Rosie’ Whittaker, following her death last Sunday aged 61.

Rosie lived on the streets of Potts Point for decades and was known to locals for her vibrant personality and kindness.

Russell, who lived in Kings Cross for many years, said the daily telegraph on Wednesday that Rosie’s passing had a profound impact on him and his family.

“Every time I saw Rosie, I would give her a hug and give her some cash and ask how she was doing,” he said.

The star also recalled how Rosie would always ask about her sons, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, whenever they met on the street.

‘She was a lovely soul, her hugs were deep and warm. I will miss her,’ she said.