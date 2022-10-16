Russell Crowe makes his red carpet debut with girlfriend Britney Theriot at Rome Poker Face premiere

Russell Crowe made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Britney Theriot at the premiere of his new movie Poke Face in Rome, Italy, on Sunday night.

The Hollywood star, 58, who divorced wife Danielle Spencer in 2018, beamed as he pampered actress-turned-real estate agent Britney, 31, at the glamorous event.

The father of two looked smart in a suit and t-shirt and lovingly wrapped his hand around Britney’s waist as the pair smiled at the fans.

Russell Crowe, 58, (right) made his red carpet debut with girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, (left) at the premiere of his new movie Poke Face in Rome, Italy, on Sunday night

Sometimes the couple in love turned to each other and chatted happily to each other.

His American lady love, meanwhile, radiated sophistication in a blue printed A-line dress and black heels.

Styling her blonde locks in loose waves, Britney completed her look with an elegant black evening bag and a gold wristwatch.

They’ve been dating since 2020 but have kept their romance out of the spotlight so far

The mostly private couple previously confirmed their long-rumored romance with a kiss on the tennis court in November 2020.

They are said to have met on the set of his 2013 film Broken City, when Britney was still working as an actor.

However, Sunday night’s premiere marks the first time Russell and Britney have been pictured as a couple on the red carpet.

Russell and Britney have spent the past few weeks in Rome while Russell is filming his new drama The Pope’s Exorcist.

The star plays Father Gabriele Amorth in the film, who is said to have exorcised devils by performing more than 100,000 exorcisms.

Russell has a longstanding bond with Rome, having appeared in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000, based on the ancient Roman Empire.

Russell and his ex-wife Danielle married in April 2003 at his ranch in Nana Glen. They share two children.

They separated in 2012 and finalized their divorce six years later.

Russell and his ex-wife Danielle were married in April 2003 on his farm in Nana Glen. (Pictured together in 2002)