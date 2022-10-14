Russell Crowe looks dapper in a suit as he is named an ambassador of Rome

Actor Russell Crowe has been named ambassador of the Italian city of Rome and received a special plaque from the mayor during a ceremony on Friday.

The 58-year-old Gladiator star, who has been filming The Pope’s Exorcist in town for the past few weeks, looked smart in a navy blazer and trousers as he took the honors at the local town hall.

Russell is also a guest at the Rome Film Festival and is reportedly set to take place in a masterclass soon, where he will talk about his incredible Hollywood career with film school and members of the public.

His new film, Poker Face, will premiere at the festival on Saturday.

Before his meeting with Mayor Roberto Gualtieri, 56, on Friday, Russell looked sharp in a navy blue blazer with a black shirt and black pants.

He was later seen beaming waving to the crowd outside the venue, appearing in good spirits at the ceremony.

He looked every inch like the Hollywood star in a pair of dark aviator glasses.

Russell has directed and stars in Poker Face, alongside Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth.

The thriller, according to IMDB, focuses on Russell’s character Jake, who hosts a poker game in his Miami mansion that quickly turns sour.

“Those friends have a love-hate relationship with the host, a master player/planner, and he has devised an elaborate plan to bring some justice to all of them,” IMDB reports.

“However, Jake must rethink his strategy when his Miami mansion is overtaken by a dangerous intruder whose previous jobs have all ended in murder and arson.”

He also has a long-standing relationship with Rome, having appeared in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator in 2000, based on the ancient Roman Empire.

Russell has also been filming The Pope’s Exorcist in Rome in recent weeks, with NRL star Sam Burgess by his side.

The star plays Father Gabriele Amorth in the film, who is said to have exorcised devils by performing more than 100,000 exorcisms.

Russell has also been seen in Rome with his American girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31.

The father of two, who divorced wife Danielle in 2018, has been in a relationship with former actress Britney since 2020.

They are said to have met while making the movie Broken City in 2013.

