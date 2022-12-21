Russell Crowe leads tributes to Kings Cross identity Aunty Rosie as she dies aged 61

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Russell Crowe has paid a heartfelt tribute to beloved Kings Cross resident Aunty Roslyn ‘Rosie’ Whittaker following her death on Sunday at the age of 61.

Rosie lived on the street in Potts Point for decades and was known to the locals for her lively personality and friendliness.

Crowe, who lived in Kings Cross for many years, told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that Rosie’s passing had a major impact on him and his family.

Russell Crowe, 58, (pictured) has paid a heartfelt tribute to beloved Kings Cross resident Aunt Roslyn ‘Rosie’ Whittaker following her death on Sunday at the age of 61

“Whenever I saw Rosie, I would give her a hug and give her some money and ask how she was,” he said.

The Gladiator star, 58, also recalled how Rosie would always ask about his children, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, whenever they bumped into each other on the street.

“She was a beautiful soul, her hugs were deep and warm. I will miss her,” he said.

Crowe, who lived in Kings Cross for many years, told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that Rosie’s passing has had a major impact on him and his family.

Australian actor David Wenham, who also considered Rosie an old friend, also shared his fond memories a video shared by homeless charity Wayside Chapel.

“Rosie was undoubtedly the most famous Potts Point resident of the last two decades,” the Elvis star said.

“Rosie often made me laugh, she sometimes confused me, she sometimes made me cry, and she always made me think. Everyone has a Rosie story,” he added.

The Gladiator star, 58, also recalled how Rosie would always ask about his children, Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, whenever they bumped into each other on the street. Pictured: Crowe with his kids in 2015

While Rosie’s cause of death has not been confirmed, it is believed she had been unwell for some time.

Wayside Chapel announced Rosie’s passing in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Aunt Rosie was much loved by the Kings Cross community and has been a regular on Wayside for many years,” the post reads.

“She made us laugh, cry and think – sometimes all in the same day. Aunt Rosie was part of the Stolen Generation and had a lot to teach us, she often gave us lessons about life on the street.’

Lifeline: www.lifeline.org.au or 13 11 14