Russell Crowe helps girlfriend Britney Theriot board a boat in St Tropez

He is known for playing gruff characters like the vengeful Maximus in Gladiator.

But Russell Crowe looked like a gentleman on Sunday when he was on holiday in St Tropez, France, with his girlfriend Britney Theriot.

The Oscar winner, 58, graciously offered a hand to help former real estate agent Britney, 31, climb onto a boat.

The couple, who have reportedly been dating since 2020, were joined by several elderly relatives on their European trip.

The LA Confidential actor held the boat steady as Britney and the others carefully stepped from the dock onto the ship.

The group had just had lunch at the Club 55 restaurant.

Russell dressed for comfort in a Ralph Lauren polo shirt and black board shorts.

He completed his relaxed look with sunglasses and green loafers.

Britney looked glamorous in a white jumpsuit that was fastened at the waist with a belt and was adorned with a blue clutch and shades with rounded edges.

The sighting comes after Russell’s commitments to film for the supernatural thriller The Pope’s Exorcist, which is being produced in Dublin, Ireland.

He plays Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life figure who was based in the Vatican and is said to have performed about 60,000 exorcisms.

Russell and Britney were seen in Rome last month as the Beautiful Mind star researched his role for the new film.

The film is based on Amorth’s memoir and is directed by Julius Avery, who is best known for directing the 2018 horror film Overlord.

The sighting comes after Russell’s filming commitments for the supernatural thriller The Pope’s Exorcist, which is being produced in Dublin, Ireland