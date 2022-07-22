Russell Crowe enjoys scooter ride in Rome with girlfriend – after taking pictures in Sistine Chapel

He caused a stir on social media earlier this week when he shared photos he took inside the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City, despite photography being banned.

But on Thursday, Russell Crowe appeared to be wiping out the backlash by enjoying a fun day of sightseeing in Rome with his American girlfriend, Britney Theriot.

The New Zealand-born Gladiator star, 58, was seen riding around Rome on a scooter alongside Britney, 31, before signing autographs for fans.

Chase the recoil! Russell Crowe enjoyed a scooter ride in Rome with girlfriend Britney Theriot on Thursday after coming under fire for taking pictures in the Sistine Chapel

The couple hopped on a pair of Lime scooters for some fun in the sun, while the Hollywood star kept cool in shorts and a black T-shirt.

He combined the sporty look with blue runners and a pair of gold pilot screens.

Actress turned real estate agent Britney, meanwhile, looked chic in a white shirt with a long beige skirt and a Fendi bag over her shoulders.

She patiently waited for Russell to sign autographs for fans as the couple left their hotel

Russell left social media users unimpressed earlier this week when he revealed that he had taken photos inside the Sistine Chapel during a private tour.

The actor is currently in Rome filming the movie The Pope’s Exorcist and during his trip paid a visit to the Vatican, where he shared several photos from the world-famous chapel on a private tour.

Photography is not allowed in the Sistine Chapel to prevent camera flashes from damaging the artwork

Photography is not allowed in the Sistine Chapel to prevent camera flashes from damaging the artwork, and some seem to suggest that Russell's celebrity status was part of his rule violation.

On Wednesday on Twitter, Russell shared his snaps from the tour, writing: “I’m not sure there is a more special privilege in the world than to own the key to the Sistine Chapel and experience its glory in silence.”

Discussing his trip to the Vatican in more detail, he added: “A very special experience as a family yesterday. We have to walk through the Vatican museum ourselves. Awesome.

The actor is currently in Rome filming the movie The Pope’s Exorcist and visited the Vatican during his trip where he shared several photos from the world famous chapel on a private tour

“More than 20 years ago, my mother had walked these corridors with my father with the thousands of tourists who flock here every day, making it the third most popular museum in the world.

‘We got access to rooms, perspectives and parts of the collection that you don’t get to see as an ordinary tourist.

“As we squeezed into a small private elevator and climbed to a balcony that few get to see, she squeezed my hand and said, ‘I wish your father were here.

‘We stepped onto the balcony, a majestic sweeping view of Rome. Somewhere in the Vatican we heard the Swiss Guard band rehearsing.’

Several Twitter users responded to Russell’s post, asking how he managed to get away with taking photos in the chapel.

One wrote, “No pictures allowed,” while another said, “You can take pictures where the rest of us mere mortals aren’t allowed.”

Another said, “Did you get special permission to take pictures in the Sistine Chapel?”

One user wrote: ‘I was there last month but it was so packed and no photos allowed. I suppose we’re not all gladiators.’

On Monday, Russell took his kids on a tour of his “old office,” the Colosseum in the Italian capital.

The actor, who famously starred as Maximus in Sir Ridley Scott’s iconic film Gladiator in 2000, returned to his roots two decades later with his sons in tow.

Russell shared a group snap on his Twitter account posing with girlfriend Britney Theriot, 31, and his sons Charles, 18, and Tennyson, 16, outside the old amphitheater.