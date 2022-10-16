Russell Crowe at photocall for his new film Poker Face at Rome Film Festival

Russell Crowe promoted his latest film on Sunday.

The Australian actor cut a casually chic figure as he posed on the red carpet during a photocall for his new movie, Poker Face, at Italy’s 17th Rome Film Festival.

The 58-year-old opted for a neat navy blue blazer, under which he put on a shirt in a cobalt shade.

Russell Crowe (pictured) promoting his latest film on Sunday

The Academy Award winner added dark pants, paired with black and light blue sneakers.

Russell showed off her gray locks and salt and pepper beard as he beamed with pride for the film’s premiere.

Crowe directs and stars in the high octane set set in the glamorous world of high stakes poker.

Other stars include rapper RZA, Aden Young (Rectify), Steve Bastoni (Fires), Daniel MacPherson (Neighbours), Brooke Satchwell (upcoming Stan Original Series Black Snow), Paul Tassone (The Code), Matt Nable (upcoming Stan Original Film Transfusion, The Dry), Benedict Hardie (Joe vs. Carole), Jacqueline McKenzie (Stan Original Series Bloom), and Molly Grace (Savage River).

Elsa Pataky (Fast and Furious franchise) and Jack Thompson (High Ground) will also appear in the film.

Australian streaming service Stan has revealed Crowe’s anticipated thriller Poker Face will debut on November 22.

Development on Poker Face was revealed to the public in May last year, when Crowe signed up to appear on the project.

At the time, Gary Fleder was named as the film’s director, although the Gladiator star later took over.

Shooting took place in Australia and production was temporarily halted when a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.