Russell Brand left devastated after his beloved pet dies

Russell Brand is devastated after his dog Carly passed away Monday.

The comedian, 47, took to his Instagram to announce the tragic news to his followers, alongside a photo of Carly seeing him swimming.

He revealed that he and his wife Laura adopted the dog through a friend after her original owners passed away.

Russell wrote: ‘Today our dog Carly passed away. We inherited her from her first owners (who had passed away) through a partner.

“She was a sweet dog, full of spirit and joy and bouncing (and farting and nighttime barking) me and Laura will miss her, but bear the love we felt in the midst of this passing pain.

“Thank you for her beautiful life. Unknowable, Unquenchable Cosmic Force that makes everything possible.”

Russell was immediately inundated with comments from his followers and famous friends who expressed their condolences.

Kirsty Gallacher said, “We loved her so much. The kindest soul, now rest in peace beautiful Carly.”

As Alan Car shared: ‘Aww mate, how awful. I send you lots of love’.

And Fearne Cotton repeated, ‘I send you all the love. She was so special.’

Russell has another dog – a German Shepherd named Bear and cats, which he regularly shares on his Instagram.

Last year, the strip was reportedly destroyed after Bear killed a wallaby while walking near his home in Henley-on-Thames.

Bear caught the female with her baby in the pouch, according to The sun.

The publication reports that Russell became involved in the incident as soon as possible and managed to save the Joey.

Russell has a £4.1 million cottage in the south Oxfordshire town, which is known for its population of wild wallabies believed to have escaped from a private collection over 20 years ago.

Locals have told the publication that vegan Russell was shocked by what happened.

One said: ‘Absolutely no one is blaming Russell or his dog – it’s just a terrible accident.

“In fact, Russell was the hero because he managed to save little Joey and it could have been a lot worse if he hadn’t intervened so quickly.

“He’s a very caring man with animals – he has a lot of pets and they’re all his babies. I understand he is devastated by what happened. It’s really sad.’

The sad news comes when Russell faces a backlash over his plans to build a recording studio in his 15th-century pub.

The comedian has applied to convert part of The Crown pub into a studio where he will be shooting videos for his YouTube channel and its 6 million subscribers.

Russell angered locals by buying the only pub in the village of Pishill, Henley-on-Thames, for £850,000 with plans to turn it into a vegan restaurant.

His company, Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd, has applied to the South Oxfordshire District Council for further changes to the Grade II listed The Crown.

Planning documents show that Russell is keen to get the work done as soon as possible for the launch of a new show on September 25.

The pub, which is used as a popular wedding venue, is temporarily closed and is used as accommodation for Brand’s freelance staff.

The Crown has outdoor seating, a car park, a detached barn, a two bedroom cottage and a garage.

Planning documents in support of the application state: ‘The entire property has recently undergone a change of ownership and the cafe is temporarily closed while plans are being drawn up to refurbish the building and formulate the nature of the new establishment.

The intention is to reopen the cafe in the near future. It is now partly occupied by employees who work for the applicant on a freelance basis.

“With the completion of the new studio, the production staff can be accommodated and plans to reopen the cafe can be pushed forward.”

But a neighbor has already opposed the plans, citing a stand-up show Mr Brand put on at The Barn, which is part of the pub.

She wrote: ‘A performance by Russell Brand on his stand-up show gave a taste of life under the new owners; anyway there were cars everywhere, double and triple parked with at least eight at the proposed development site.

“It is therefore our considered opinion that The Crown cannot currently support the owners’ business model due to an insufficient number of parking spaces when all areas, namely the offices, studios and the venue for performances (The Barn) are operational and that as Russell and Laura Brand is getting more and more successful, as I hope and know for sure, the parking and road safety problems will only get worse.

“I hope this email expresses my disappointment at the determination of our new neighbors to move forward with their plans, regardless of the impact on our shared local environment or on myself and my family.

“I sincerely hope you can impress upon them the need to stop and wait for appropriate investigations and investigations to be completed and reported before taking further action.”

The environmental protection team and Pishill with Stonor Parish Council have also expressed concerns about the impact of noise.

On August 16, Environmental Protection proposed a ‘noise control-soundproofing scheme-noise’ from inside the building – in an effort to ‘control’ ‘noise’ from inside and outside the building.

The team wrote: ‘No development will take place until a building noise control scheme has been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.’

The parish council added they wanted to see some progress on the pub’s reopening before considering any additional uses.

Russell and his wife Laura, who live in Henley, bought The Crown in March 2020.

He said the pub will reopen and be refurbished once his recording studio is built.

The intended decision date has been set at 27 September.