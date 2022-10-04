Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk

SANTA FE, NM (AP) — A county commission in rural New Mexico that has been haunted by election conspiracies is trying to fire its election director just five weeks before election day for improperly certifying ballot counting equipment.

Torrance County is repeating certification of its vote counting machines ahead of the Nov. 8 general election based on revelations that County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification forms before testing and was not present at the election equipment inspection.

Torrance is one of the few rural New Mexico counties that considered postponing the certification of primaries results because angry mobs gave voice to unproven conspiracy theories about voting systems. The chaotic coda of the June primaries drew national attention to a state expected to hold several tight races for high-profile offices, including governor, this year.

County Manager Janice Barela said the three-member committee voted unanimously on Monday to file a complaint with state and local prosecutors seeking to remove Otero, a Republican, from her elected office. The commission said it botched the certification of the province’s 22 voting machines, citing separate allegations that Otero harassed employees of the clerk’s office multiple times.

The New Mexico Secretary of State said certificates for ballot machines must be signed by the clerk or deputy clerk who attends the inspection and testing of the machines.

Otero, whose elected term runs until 2024, did not immediately return phone calls and text messages.

Torrance County Commission chairman Ryan Schwebach urged Otero to resign during a special committee meeting in Estancia on Monday. Otero attended the meeting and declined to comment, citing the advice of a legal counsel.

The politically conservative province continues to grapple with simmering mistrust of voting systems as a national network of conspiracy theorists put forward false accusations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The Torrance County All-Republican Board of Commissioners has responded to that anger and skepticism by assigning district personnel to monitor preparations for November’s general election and conducting a manual recount of primary election results.

Barela is at the forefront of that surveillance effort. She attended the certification of voting machines last week, saying that pre-signed certificates came across as “unfair” because the town clerk was not present.

“That gets to the heart of what her duties are,” Barela said on Tuesday. “That’s the very first thing, certifying the machines. … That means something. We have to have faith.”

Torrance County Deputy Clerk Sylvia Chavez said technicians began a second round of testing the voting machines last Friday, after consulting with state election regulators. She again oversaw the testing and signed the recertification of eight machines — enough equipment to count the votes from the early voting beginning October 11. That still leaves time to judge other machines before the vote on Election Day on Nov. 8, she said.

Chavez said the physical inspection and testing of election equipment by technicians, using fake ballots, has never deviated from procedures set out by the Secretary of State.

New Mexico uses paper ballots that are machine counted and stored for possible recounts. County clerks oversee an investigation to verify vote numbers, and a certified public accountant conducts an audit after each statewide election with manual counts of randomly selected counties to verify accuracy.

County officials are also forwarding a complaint to prosecutors that Otero’s mother was hired by the clerk as a paid district judge and member of a district voter registration office, potentially conflicting with state regulations against favoritism. The family connection was first noticed by Libertarian Party officials.

State election director Mandy Vigil reviewed the nepotism complaint and found that restrictions on family members serving on election councils do not apply because Otero is not eligible for re-election. Otero has said that her mother is highly qualified and has been hired by temporary workers and not directly by herself.

PART: