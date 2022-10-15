Rupert Grint pays tribute to Hagrid actor and Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane

<!–

‘Heartbroken’ Rupert Grint took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt tribute to his Harry Potter colleague Robbie Coltrane.

The late actor, who played gamekeeper Hagrid in the franchise, passed away on Friday, October 14 at the age of 72 — with a torrent of tributes now pouring in for the star.

Ron Weasley actor Rupert, 34, mourned the loss of the “warm, compassionate and hilarious star” and said he was still “looking for him” decades after starring in the movies together.

Devastated: ‘Heartbroken’ Rupert Grint (left) took to Instagram on Saturday to share a heartfelt tribute to his Harry Potter colleague Robbie Coltrane (second from left)

Rupert wrote: ‘I’m devastated to hear that Robbie is gone. I will never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue – a wonderful combination.

“No one else on this planet could play Hagrid, only Robbie.

“Just like Hagrid was in the books and movies, in life Robbie was warm, compassionate and hilarious.

Close: The late actor, who played gamekeeper Hagrid in the franchise, passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, October 14 — with a torrent of tributes now pouring in for the star (Robbie pictured with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert, Emma Watson and Alan Rickman )

“A man with a big heart who still cared for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side, Bobser.’

Other co-stars such as Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Tom Felton also rushed to social media to offer their condolences and tributes, while Harry Potter author JK Rowling hailed the actor as “a complete one-off.”

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright announced his passing on Friday night, describing the late actor as a “unique talent” as she explained that he had passed away earlier that day.

Tribute: Ron Weasley actor Rupert, 34, mourned the loss of the ‘warm, compassionate and hilarious star’ and said he was still ‘looking forward to him’ decades after starring in the movies together

She added: “Please respect the privacy of Robbie’s family at this poignant time.”

As she explained, “For me personally, I will remember him as an enduringly loyal customer. Not only was he a great actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I will miss him.

“He leaves behind his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell. They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.”

Formerly: The pair starred side by side in the Harry Potter Franchise (LR) between 2001 and 2011. Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane and Tom Felton pictured in 2002

Tragic: Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright had announced his death Friday night, describing the late actor as a “unique talent” as she explained he had passed away earlier that day

Robbie was rumored to have had serious health problems earlier this year after being forced to withdraw from Comic Con in London for medical reasons in June.

The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing Hogwarts’ beloved gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr. Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in the ITV drama.

He was awarded an OBE for services to drama in the 2006 honor roll.