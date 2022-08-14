RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under star Pomara Fifth lashes out at judges

Beverly Kills (Brisbane, QLD), 21

Beverly Kills started doing drag just a few months after she turned 18.

Not just a pretty face, she offers something extra with her burlesque, including a good whiplash and some fire-breathing.

Hannah Conda (Sydney, NSW), 30

After conquering the Perth drag scene, Hannah Conda took a leap of faith and made her way to Sydney in 2015.

She co-founded ‘Drag Storytime’ in 2016, where she reads to children dressed in drag to teach them about inclusion, acceptance and love.

Kween Kong (Adelaide, SA), 29

Originally from New Zealand, Kween Kong is of Tongan and Samoan descent and currently lives in Adelaide.

She is the matriarch of Haus of Kong, a drag collective that aims to change the lives of young recruits, both on and off stage.

Minnie Cooper (Sydney, NSW), 49

Minnie Cooper is considered drag royalty on the Sydney circuit, with a glittering career spanning more than 20 years.

In 2016, she was a semi-finalist on Australia’s Got Talent, combining her drag and music theater talents.

Molly Poppinz (Newcastle, NSW), 30

Molly Poppinz originally made a name for herself in Vancouver after struggling to find the confidence to drag in her hometown of Newcastle, NSW.

In 2018, she was crowned Vancouver’s most ‘Fierce Queen’, before returning to Newcastle to build a thriving drag community.

Spankie Jackzon (Palmerston North, NZ), 37

Spankie Jackzon is a New Zealand drag artist best known for winning the $10,000 cash prize in the Kiwi series House of Drag.

She is the official host and roving reporter of The Wellington International Pride Parade, which brings drag to small towns in Aotearoa.

Yuri Guaii (Auckland, New Zealand), 25

Yuri Guaii started dragging at the age of 18 and has been doing drag for eight years, which led to her entry into the Auckland drag scene.

After studying fashion design, her secret weapon is her sewing skills and she is known for creating all of her own show-stopping drag looks.