Runner shares horror encounter with a strange man who stalked her on a public trail

An Australian playwright and amateur runner has shared her terrifying experience while jogging on a public trail in the middle of the day.

Lucy Holz had her headphones on and was pacing the sidewalk when she passed a strange man who gave her a “weird” look.

He turned to follow her and ran towards her to ask for a phone number, which she quickly declined, before deciding to walk in her direction, just a few paces behind her. He was not wearing any sportswear or running clothes.

“I just had a scary experience on my flight,” Lucy said in her voice TikTok video which has since been viewed 700,000 times.

“I was just running on a public path, I was just starting, and I ran past this guy, and he looked at me a little weird.

‘I thought nothing of it, then he catches up with me and stops right in front of me. He also doesn’t wear running clothes at all, just plain street clothes.

“When he runs past me, he looks at me again, and I think this is a little weird, I’m just going to keep an eye on him.

‘It’s noon, I’ve passed crowds of other people. He started walking right in front of me, so I’m overtaking him again because I’m running.’

She explained that at that moment he started running next to her and asked for her number, which she quickly declined before continuing to race.

“It falls back, but I got to the part of my run where I used to turn and come back because I don’t know the area at all,” she said.

“I couldn’t turn around because of him, of course, so I kept running and now I don’t know where I am and I don’t want to go back that way.

“It was really scary, and I’m so obviously not interested, I’m running and wearing headphones.

“What a fucking piece of shit to come and do that and ruin my run.”

In a follow-up video, Lucy explained that it was her boyfriend, who was nearby at the time, who came to her rescue by picking her up.

“It reminded me of a time when I was driving and this random biker started banging on the window, and it was really scary,” she said.

“I told my friend and he said, ‘I wish I was there, I could have done something’.

“And I realized it wouldn’t have happened if you had been there.

“A man wouldn’t have banged on my window if there was another man in my car, a man wouldn’t have harassed me in public if I had run next to a man.

“There was another time when I was attacked in the middle of the city at night, and luckily I had a good friend nearby and was able to flee to him.

“I’ve thought about all those times in my life when I happened to have a safe man near me, but what if I didn’t?”

Many of Lucy’s followers shared their own horror stories in the comments, encouraging her to talk to the police.

‘Call the police! Something similar happened to me… they have charged him and he will be sentenced this month,” one woman replied.

“Anyone who makes excuses or tries to discredit you or your feelings is not worth your time. Your feelings and emotions are certainly valid,” said another.

A third added, “Ugh, I’m so sorry. What a horrible experience. Hope you feel better soon.”