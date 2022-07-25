Runaway brides and grooms reveal why they left their partner at the altar

Runaway brides are more than just characters from your favorite rom-coms, as these shocking confessions prove.

Men and women from all over the world took to the secret-sharing app Whisper to reveal the reasons they left someone at the altar on their wedding day.

A bride revealed that she left her future husband after doubts, only to discover he had cheated on her with her stepmother.

Another woman broke off her engagement at the last minute after she had known feelings in honor – and the two women lived happily ever after.

Elsewhere, a groom recalled abandoning his bride to later marry her cousin. The couple now have two children together.

Here, FEMAIL shares some of the juiciest confessions…

A big day for all the wrong reasons! This Bride Went With Her Belly And Left Her Fiance At The Altar, Only To Find Out There Was A Reason She Was Doubting

True love: A bridesmaid in the US took the plunge and expressed her feelings to the bride… and the couple lived happily ever after

Just one big, happy family! A man from Motala, Sweden, reveals he left his wife for her cousin, but doesn’t regret it because they now have ‘two amazing’ children together

Let’s go! A runaway bride has her best friend strapped in for a last-minute adventure after leaving her groom at the altar

Breaking out! It was such a relief when this man from San Tan Valley, Arizona, decided to leave his controlling partner

Forward and up! This person doesn’t regret leaving his cheating ex on his wedding day and is looking forward to what life has in store

Her heart belonged elsewhere: This woman from Alberta, Canada, left a heterosexual relationship after finally recognizing that she was attracted to other women

An Inconvenient Truth: This Southwick, West Sussex Woman Has Chose To Keep Her Runaway Bride A Secret From Her Current Partner

Know your own mind: This runaway bride urged other people with doubts to follow their hearts and leave before it’s too late

Just an excuse? This Story Of A Groom From Winter Garden, Florida Is Almost Too Outrageous To Believe

No Turning Back: No Reason Was Given, But This Groom Sounds Like He Doesn’t Regret His Decision To Leave His Bride At The Altar

Hope he got the message! An unlucky bride was stricken with food poisoning, leaving some guests wondering if she just got cold feet

Starting over: This San Diego, California-based person packed up and left after their wedding day for another part of the country — and has never looked back

Not sure if the marriage would have worked out anyway: This person saw his marriage as the beginning of a life without adventure, which is never a good sign

There was writing on the wall: There was no denying the lack of excitement for this person in Sumter, South Carolina, who decided to abandon their own wedding day

Mother knows best! A bride finally decided to listen to her family and leave her partner…only she did it on her wedding day

Painful memories: Even though this person from Ontario, Canada did it back in the day… the lasting impact suggests it’s a decision they still regret