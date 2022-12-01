Rumours swirl Bridget Hustwaite could be heading to The Project

<!–

Triple J radio star Bridget Hustwaite has announced her departure from the radio station following a guest appearance on The Project.

The 31-year-old music guru, who hosts the popular Good Nights program, will present her last show on the station this Thursday.

News. com.au has speculated that Hustwaite could be on his way to a role in The Project.

Rumors swirl that Bridget Hustwaite may be moving to The Project following her departure from Triple J’s Good Nights radio show

Hustwaite has made two guest appearances on the Channel 10 panel show.

The publication reports that the radio host impressed Lisa Wilkinson.

The co-host described Hustwaite’s performance on The Project last month as “fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Hushwaite, who has been with Triple J for seven years, paid tribute to her fans and colleagues on her social media prior to her departure.

Posting to her stories on Wednesday, the blonde beauty described her time on the youth station as “a wild ride.”

Hustwaite joined Triple J in 2015 as a guest presenter. She started hosting Good Nights in 2018

“After seven years on the station and five years as your kind host of Good Nights, I’ve decided to leave @triple_j,” she told her follower on Instagram.

Hustwaite joined Triple J in 2015, doing stand-ins and the ‘graveyard shift’ from 1pm to 6pm as a part-time presenter before being offered the esteemed Good Nights slot as a full-timer in 2018.

She used her farewell post to tease that she’s about to make another career move, writing, “…you’re more than welcome to join me in this next chapter – I’m not done yet.’

Outgoing project presenter Lisa Wilkinson (second from right) described Hushwaite’s performance on Channel 10’s panel show last month as ‘fantastic’. Also pictured: Walled Aly (left) and Carrie Bickmore and (far right) Peter Helliar, both of whom recently resigned from the show

In addition to being one of the Triple J’s most popular presenters, she is also drawing attention to endometriosis, having been diagnosed with the condition in 2018.

In 2020, Hustwaite published a book about the condition called How to Endo. Triple J has announced that Latifa Tee will replace Hushwaite as host of Good Nights.

It comes after Channel 10 suffered a massive exit from its high-profile presenters, including The Project hosts, Lisa Wilkinson, Carrie Bickmore and Peter Helliar.

Insiders claim the network “lacks direction and morale,” while dejected employees of the embattled network complain that it feels like “a sinking ship.”