Rumer Willis is PREGNANT! Star, 34, expecting first child

Rumer Willis is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas – and her mom Demi Moore announced the happy news on Tuesday.

Rumer, 34, debuted her bump in some pretty snaps that showed Vista Kicks frontman Derek resting his head on her stomach looking elated.

Demi, 60, posted the same snaps with the caption, “Entering my hot crazy unhinged granny era.”

Rumer’s dad Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming also shared a sweet message, writing, “Baby news is happy news!!! Congratulations @rumerwillis and @derekrichardthomas We are thrilled here!’

This will be Demi and Bruce’s first grandchild. They are also parents to daughters Tallulah, 28, and Scout, 31 together.

Rumer and Derek officially went on Instagram as a couple in November, but they’ve been an item for a while now.

The Kentucky-born millennial’s post received rave reviews from her stepmother Emma Heming Willis and celeb friends Jenna Dewan, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd and Soleil Moon Frye.

Willis and her younger sisters Scout and Tallulah were visiting their hometown in Idaho in celebration of their Emmy-nominated mom’s 60th birthday weekend.

Rumer called Thomas earlier ‘the most talented singer and songwriter I’ve (maybe ever) heard in a very long time’ and on Sept. 20, she gushed via Instastory, “This man has my heart. You’re a stone-cold fox.’

Meanwhile, the Real F***ing Lucky singer previously called the Dancing with the Stars 2015 Mirrorball champion a “magical human being” who has “filled my life with joy and peace” on her Aug. 16 birthday.

Everything is so easy with you. We sing, we dance, we play and above all we laugh. Thanks for being yourself,’ Derek gushed.

“I’m so glad you came into my life!”

And while it’s unclear exactly when Willis started dating Thomas, they were close enough performing a duet cover of Yebba’s 2021 song How Many Yearson his May 31 show.