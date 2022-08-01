Rumer Willis dons country dress while shopping with musician Derek Richard Thomas at Farmer’s Market

Rumer Willis seems to be spending more one-on-one time with friend and musician Derek Richard Thomas.

The pair, who sometimes sing onstage together, were spotted at the Farmer’s Market in West Hollywood on Sunday.

While perusing all the fruits, vegetables, and other assorted groceries, the duo seemed to be having a great time chatting and laughing together.

Out and about: Rumer Willis, 33, spent part of her Sunday with friend and musician Derek Richard Thomas shopping at the West Hollywood farmers’ market

Willis, 33, opted for a country vibe decked out in a blue and white plaid dress that came complete with puff sleeves past the shoulders and a figure-hugging waist with a built-in belt.

The soft number, which fell about mid-calf, also had a vertical row of buttons from below her waist to the top.

She completed her dress by wearing a pair of black slip-on shoes, and she rounded off her look by styling her long ginger locks with bangs and a healthy dose of tight curls.

Country girl look: Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter opted for a country vibe in a blue and white plaid dress with puff sleeves and a slim-fitting waist

Thomas, a singer and guitarist, kept it casual in black pants with a Hawaiian-style shirt over a white tank top and brown sandals.

The pair seemed to be having a deep conversation as Willis pushed her cart as they went shopping together.

A team: Willis seemed to push her little cart while they were shopping together, but Thomas was handy when he helped her pack and load the groceries

The two seemed to get along well while out on another hot summer day with temperatures in the mid-80s Fahrenheit.

The daughter of Hollywood screen legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore has consistently posted photos of herself with Thomas in recent months, including a video posted May 31 of the couple singing the song How Many Years onstage during Jam In The Van. .

They were also photographed on a lunch date in Beverly Hills in June.