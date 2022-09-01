Rumer Willis cuts a casual figure in baggy white jeans and a vest top as she runs errands in LA

Rumer Willis cut a casual figure as she stepped out on Thursday to run some errands in LA.

The actress and singer, 34, wore baggy white jeans worn low on her hips and paired them with a camisole as she strolled the pavement.

She completed her look with white leather sliders and accessorized her look with gold bracelets and a set of silver earrings.

Quiet getaway: Rumer Willis cut a casual figure when she stepped out on Thursday to run some errands in LA

Rumer gave a glimpse of her many intricate tattoos, including inks on her arm and wrists.

The star sported her red locks in her classic curly style and opted for minimal makeup to showcase her naturally beautiful features.

She looked deep into conversation on the phone as she chatted with someone and held the cell phone to her ear.

Style: The actress and singer, 34, wore baggy white jeans that were worn low on her hips and paired them with a camisole as she strolled the pavement

It comes after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year.

Recently, Bruce’s wife Emma Heming Willis said she copes with grief by exploring new hobbies, doing things outside her comfort zone, and staying active after her husband’s diagnosis.

The 44-year-old model posted a clip to her Instagram on National Grief Awareness Day discussing her “crippling” grief and words of wisdom she received from stepdaughter Scout Willis, 31, about how grief “is the deepest and purest form of love.” ‘

The Pulp Fiction star’s health struggles – which have affected his ability to speak and understand speech – was shared by his family on social media five months ago.

Outfit: She completed her look with white leather sliders and accessorized her look with gold bracelets and a set of silver earrings

“This was the summer of self-discovery – finding new hobbies, stepping out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Emma wrote in her post.

“My grief can be paralyzing, but I’m learning to live with it,” added Emma, ​​who has been married to Bruce, 67, since 2009.

She then shared a bit of wisdom from Bruce’s daughter Scout, writing: “As my stepdaughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, sadness is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too.’

She also added three hashtags “#nationalgriefawarenessday #griefawareness #liveitup.”

Dad: It comes after her father Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia earlier this year (L to R: Rumer, Bruce, her mother Demi Moore and sister Tallulah)

In the video montage, Emma was actively engaged as she performed various tasks, including painting a table and fence, gardening and operating a power saw.

She also stayed active by playing tennis and doing a guided boxing routine.

At another point in the video, she was seen spending time with one of her and Bruce’s daughters. The couple shares Mabel (10) and Evelyn (8).

In addition to his two younger daughters, the actor is also father to daughters Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, who he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 59.

Emma admitted to struggling with her mental health in May, during an interview with… the punch.

The beauty shared: “I put my family’s needs before my own, which I don’t think makes any hero of me,” adding: “That amount of caring for everyone in my household had negatively impacted my mental health.” health and general health, and no one in my family served.’

Emma, ​​Moore and their children made a joint statement via Instagram on March 30 announcing Bruce’s aphasia diagnosis.

They said the Hollywood icon “has had some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities.”

Sad: The actor’s family announced on Instagram on March 30 that he stopped acting after being diagnosed with aphasia

The reveal also included the actor’s decision to move away from acting.

The Mayo Clinic defines aphasia as “a condition that affects your ability to communicate” that “can affect your speech, as well as the way you write and understand both spoken and written language.”

The actor’s family did not disclose what triggered his aphasia attack, which has a number of possible causes.

The condition can occur after a head injury or stroke, or can be a precursor to a brain tumor or Alzheimer’s disease. Patients living with the condition are usually treated with speech therapy and are taught ways to communicate non-verbally.