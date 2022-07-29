Ruling on Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s ban is NOT expected this week

By Alex Raskin, Sports News Editor for DailyMail.com

The Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in March, sending three future first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to Houston. Watson waived his no-trade clause to facilitate the deal, which came with a $230 million fully guaranteed, five-year contract with a $44.5 million signing bonus.

Since then, the Browns have been criticized for that contract, which replaced the $177.5 million four-year extension he signed with the Texans in 2020.

Critics particularly objected to the structure of the deal, which will pay Watson just $1 million in 2022, when he can face a possible suspension for sexual misconduct claims, and $46 million a year for the past four years.

In this way, if he is suspended in 2022, Watson will lose about $60,000 per game missed.

By comparison, if his contract were structured evenly over the next five years, he would lose more than $2 million for every game he suspended.

Brown’s general manager Andrew Berry (left) and head coach Kevin Stefanski (right) both said they understood the criticism surrounding their takeover of Watson and his contract. However, they insisted they had faith in “Deshaun the person” after a five-month, team-funded investigation that began last fall, when Watson sat on the bench in Houston in the wake of the allegations.

Browns GM Andrew Berry defended the structure of the contract in March, saying the Browns charged the deal to allow for more flexibility in roster this year, while still hoping to add more talent to the roster.

“The things that were important to us from a club perspective were to… have Deshaun Watson under contract for another year, to have it structured in a way that would give us maximum flexibility to work out the rest of our off-season plan. to feed,” said Berry. .

The team still has last year’s starting quarterback, Baker Mayfield, on the books with a base salary of $18 million for 2022.

