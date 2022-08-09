Ruling Confirms House Panel’s Request for Trump’s Tax Return

In December, nearly two and a half years after the House filed the case, Judge McFadden issued a ruling. While warning the committee that he thought it would be unwise to publish Mr Trump’s tax returns, the judge ruled that the law gave the panel the right to access the tax returns.



In Tuesday’s appeals court ruling upholding that decision, Judge David B. Sentelle also wrote that the law that gives the chairman of that panel broad powers to request tax returns from a person was constitutional on the face of it. He said the request to apply that law to Mr. Trump’s taxes did not violate the principles of the separation of powers because it imposed only a small burden on the executive.

Judge Sentelle also rejected an argument by Mr. Trump’s attorneys that the Treasury Department’s decision to grant the request violated the former president’s First Amendment rights.

In a statement, Mr. Neal praised the decision.

“We have followed the judicial process with great patience and again, our position has been confirmed by the courts,” he said. “I am pleased that this long-awaited advice makes it clear that the law is on our side. When we receive the returns, we will begin our oversight of the IRS’s mandatory presidential audit program.”

Judge Sentelle is a Reagan appointee from 1987. He was fully accompanied by Judge Robert L. Wilkins, an Obama appointee in 2014. The third judge on the panel, Karen L. Henderson, who was appointed in 1990 by President George Bush, agreed with the result and part of the majority reasoning.

But she wrote separately to express more caution regarding the potential problems of the separation of powers raised by “Congress’s potential and incentive to threaten a sitting president with a post-presidency” request for tax returns. “to influence the president while in office.”

Judge Henderson wrote: “While I agree with my colleagues that the charges imposed on the presidency by the commission’s request do not amount to the level of a violation of the separation of powers, I conclude that the charges imposed by the executive power are heavier and warrant a much closer scrutiny than my colleagues have given them.”