Michael Cheika’s Argentina delivered a historic shock as they defeated the All Blacks in New Zealand for the first time and put more pressure on the shoulders of besieged Kiwi coach Ian Foster.

Winger Emiliano Boffelli fired six penalties and the conversion of an attempt by Juan Martin Gonzalez to propel Los Pumas to a memorable 25-18 win in Wellington on Saturday to cement their place in the rugby championship after three games.

Boffelli’s impeccable pedaling performance saw the Pumas take just their second win over the All Blacks in 34 tests and their first on New Zealand soil.

Argentina took a stunning 25-18 win over the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday

Before the game, Cheika had said he wanted to ‘change history’ and secure a first win for Argentina in New Zealand and confirmed his bullish claim on the pitch.

And there was a lot of praise for the former Wallabies coach after Argentina’s historic win.

Former Springboks great Kobus Wiese said Cheika “got the best of the Pumas”, while Irish rugby writer Murray Kinsella noted that the Pumas were now “at the top table” of world rugby under the Australian.

Former Springboks great Kobus Wiese said Cheika ‘got the best of the Pumas’

Irish rugby writer Murray Kinsella noted that the Pumas were now ‘at the top’ of world rugby under the Australian coach

The Times rugby correspondent Stephen Jones also praised the work Cheika has done at Los Pumas since taking over Argentina

Fox Sports’ Christy Doran suggested that Cheika’s performance with Argentina could earn him a return to the Wallabies in time for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

“Excited for a great coach like Michael Cheika today. He had to make stones without straw with Australia, but what a job he’s done with the Pumas,” tweeted The Times’ rugby correspondent Stephen Jones.

Fox Sports’ Christy Doran, meanwhile, suggested that Cheika’s performance with Argentina could earn him a return to the Wallabies in time for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Boffelli took four penalties in the first half to answer two attempts by the All Blacks, who led only 15-12 at halftime after conceding eight penalties in an ill-disciplined performance.

Argentina took control of the game with a spirited start to the second half, with flanker Gonzalez scoring their lone try. Boffelli converted and kept the penalties that led New Zealand to its second loss in three championship games and its sixth loss in the last eight tests.

Former Wallabies coach Michael Cheika became the first coach to lead Argentina to a win over the All Blacks in New Zealand

The loss now casts doubt on New Zealand rugby’s confidence in Foster, who was reappointed at the 2023 World Cup following the All Blacks’ 35-23 victory over South Africa in Johannesburg two weeks ago.

The All Blacks had a lead on set pieces, especially in scrums, producing the only moment of backline brilliance in the game to score a first half in an attempt by winger Caleb Clarke.

But Argentina was relentless in their defense in the second half and it forced the All Blacks into mistakes and lack of discipline, which took full advantage of Boffelli. Georgian referee Nika Amashukeli sometimes confused the All Blacks with his decisions, but most of the time he was right and by the book.

This was not an All Blacks playing with confidence or at the top of their game. It came to just a single penalty after halftime as the game turned into a catalog of mistakes.

The All Blacks have now lost six of their last eight Test in a dismal run of form

The loss will put even more pressure on the already under fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster (right)

New Zealand got one last chance when they attacked with penalty advantage in the 78th minute. But it couldn’t crack the Argentine defense and instead went back to the penalty and kicked into the corner. The All Blacks were supposed to win the lineout, but whore Codie Taylor’s pitch was not straight. The Pumas won the scrum, kicked to hit and the game was over.

“I am very proud of my team,” said Argentine captain Julian Montoya.

‘It’s not quite the same as the magic moment’ [when Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time]. But we’ve worked very, very hard and I’m very, very proud of the team.”

The match started in the seventh minute with a penalty for Boffelli. New Zealand went through in the first of four line changes with an 11th minute attempt to hook Samisoni Taukei’aho from a lineout drive.

Wellington win is only Argentina’s second win over New Zealand in 34 tests

Boffelli’s second penalty put the Pumas back ahead in the 17th minute, but Richie Mo’unga recaptured the lead for New Zealand with his first penalty in the 28th minute following a multi-stage attack.

Clarke scored a great try in the 32nd minute as the All Blacks took advantage of Argentina’s lineout, who suffered from overtime in the first half.

Rieko Ioane cut between two midfield defenders and shuffled a short pass as Jordie Barrett ran into the hole. Barrett held, then passed next to Clarke who scored in the left corner. The All Blacks led 15-6, but two more penalties for Boffelli took the lead at half time to three points.

Emiliano Boffelli hit six penalties and one conversion as the Pumas beat the All Blacks

The Pumas came out in the second half with clear intentions. They attacked the kick-off after a Mo’unga penalty and the ball fell to Gonzalez who turned pass scrum half Aaron Smith around and sprinted 20 yards to score.

Boffelli added penalties in the 56th and 66th minutes, extending Argentina’s lead to seven points and the All Blacks lacked cohesion to recover.

“It definitely felt in the first half that we were more dominant in areas than we could show on the scoreboard,” said All Blacks captain Sam Cane. “A lot of credit goes to Argentina for the way they stuck with it and eventually turned the tables.”