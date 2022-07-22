Rugby star says denies assaulting teammate in brawl that erupted after she refused to take the knee

A female Welsh rugby star charged with racially assaulting and beating her boyfriend after they argued over her failure to kneel before a match in support of Black Lives Matter says she declined because ‘all lives matter’ .

Bryonie King denies a count of racially aggravated assault after an incident with fellow rugby player Jasmine Rampton when they were students at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire in March last year.

A Gloucester Crown Court jury heard yesterday that Ms King had left her friend in a ‘crumpled heap’ on the floor after beating her several times before calling her the N-word.

But the Welsh Women’s Rugby League captain gave evidence today that she had not intentionally hit Ms Rampton and said that while she may have called her names, she had not racially insulted her.

Ms King, who is part of the Wales Sevens Women’s Rugby team and was called up to the Welsh Rugby Union squad at the age of 15, claimed she acted in self-defense after Ms Rampton pushed her from behind.

Bryonie King, pictured here arriving at Gloucester Crown Court today, denies racially abusing and beating her boyfriend

Ms King is said to have left her friend Jasmine Rampton (pictured left with friends) in a ‘crumpled heap’ on the floor after attacking her

The Welsh rugby star (pictured left holding the ball during a match) claims she acted in self-defense

The incident, which took place on March 13 last year, took place when the couple broke up by “getting on their knees,” a symbolic gesture made before sporting events to express solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prosecutor Mandla Ndlovu told a jury of ten men and two women at the opening of the trial on Wednesday that whatever their views on the Black Lives Matter movement, they should set them aside and reach a verdict based on of the evidence before them. .

Testifying yesterday, Ms Rampton said she was confused to find that her friend hadn’t been on the knee before the match as she had done before.

She said: ‘I messaged her on social media after the game and asked her why? I tried to start a conversation with her, but it didn’t work,” she said. “It was a pointless exercise.

“Two days later on Monday I went to Mrs. King’s room and said I wanted to speak to her personally. Ms. King was on the phone at the time and said she would see me soon.

“When she arrived, I immediately asked her if there was a reason why she didn’t get on the knee. Ms. King argues that the Black Lives Matter movement is a thing of the past. The conversation was uncomfortable and hostile.

Bryonie King, pictured here arriving at court, is accused of assaulting Jasmine Rampton while they were students at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire

Yesterday Jasmine Rampton (pictured here in rugby outfit) testified that Mrs King called her the N-word after hitting her

“I tried to make my point clear to her, but this was of no use. As the conversation progressed, things got more intense and Mrs. King left my room.

‘It made me very emotional. I decided I wanted to get some fresh air and was on my way out through the communal foyer when Mrs. King stood in the doorway and prevented me from going outside.

“She told me to go cry a river. I went to move her arm so I could grab the door handle. I used just enough force to move her wrist. She then punched me in the face and she told me that if I touched her again she would do more than hit me.

“I fell to the ground and she kept hitting me in the face, I believe seven or eight times. I pulled my arms in front of my face to protect myself. She called me all kinds of racial names, including the N-word.’

The jury was told Ms King stopped the attack when another rugby player, Abileigh Priestnall, intervened and Ms Rampton was taken to hospital for treatment for swelling and a cut on her right eye.

Ms King gave evidence in her defense today denying this version of events, claiming she refused to take the knee because “I believe that ‘all lives matter’ and that we should not pick a particular life no matter who or what.” they are ‘.

She said the last thing she wanted to do was upset “one of my best friends” as the couple became close in the two years since they’d met at school.

“Over the weekend of March 2021, we exchanged numerous messages on social media about the ‘knee’ situation,” she said.

“On Monday morning, 15 March 2021, the three of us, including Mrs Rampton, went to breakfast at a local supermarket and nothing was said about my failure to take the knee.

“But when we got back, Mrs. Rampton spoke to me and asked me to come to her room. And when I showed up, she had two more students in the room with her.

“I was asked why I hadn’t taken the knee and I repeated that all lives matter. She told me to educate myself.

The argument is said to have started when Mrs King (pictured) refused to kneel at the start of a rugby match

Ms King (pictured here wearing Welsh Rugby shirt) says she refused to take the knee because she believes ‘all lives matter’

“I felt like I didn’t have the right to have my own opinion. She started raising her voice and got mad at me.

“I told her about a footballer who had taken a similar stance and is no longer on the knee. I feel like taking the knee took too long, but people still did it for their own reasons.”

She said Ms Rampton “swore I had to leave her room,” after which the case escalated.

“I then started making my own way back to my room and when I reached the door I was pushed from behind by Mrs Rampton,” she said.

“It was a hard push that made me lose my balance. I tripped and threw my arm out and at that moment I was not aware that I had punched Mrs Rampton in the face.

A jury at the trial, which is being heard at Gloucester Crown Court (pictured), was told by prosecutors to put aside their thoughts on Black Lives Matter movement and make a decision based on the evidence

“But now that I’ve seen the photographic evidence, I realize I must have had physical contact with her. I lashed out as a method of defense.

“Mrs Rampton fell to the ground and I yelled at her and said she’s okay with pushing me from behind. I may have sworn to her, but I certainly didn’t use derogatory words against her.

‘When Abileigh Preistnall, another student who plays rugby, arrived, she and I went to my room, Mrs Rampton went back to her room before going out. We haven’t spoken to each other since then.’

Ms King has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated assault by beating Ms Rampton on March 15, 2021, by showing hostility to her for being part of the black community.

The trial was postponed today because the judge felt unwell, and arrangements were made for the jury to return on Monday, July 25, when the case resumes.