Rugby star Gareth Thomas admits he didn’t tell former partner that he was HIV positive

Rugby star Gareth Thomas has admitted he failed to tell a former partner he was HIV positive when he started a relationship, Supreme Court documents show.

His ex, Ian Baum, has accused Mr Thomas, 48, of “hiding” that he was HIV positive and not “taking reasonable care” before passing the virus to him while they were a couple.

Former Wales captain Mr Thomas has now admitted he failed to tell Mr Baum he was HIV positive when the couple began dating in October 2013.

He denies that he has passed HIV to Mr. Baum or that he is controlling and coercive of their relationship.

Ian Baum (pictured) accused Mr Thomas, 48, of ‘hiding’ he was HIV positive and not ‘taking reasonable care’ before passing the virus to him while they were a couple

Former Wales rugby international Gareth Thomas admitted he hadn’t told Mr Baum he was HIV positive when the couple started dating in October 2013.

HIV carriers can be charged with grievous bodily harm if they fail to disclose their health status to potential mates and then pass the infection on.

Thomas denies lying about his HIV-positive condition because he was never asked about it by Mr Baum, 59.

He also said they hadn’t had sex for four months after they got together because he “had an injury.”

But he did admit that he believed “wrongly” when he was unable to pass the situation on to others, which his lawyers say was “a genuine belief at the time of the facts.”

In a case to be heard in the High Court, Mr Thomas has been charged by Mr Baum with ‘assault, assault, intentional harm and negligence’.

Mr Baum is seeking at least £150,000 in damages, although it could be significantly higher for ‘serious physical and psychological injury’ and a ‘resulting loss of life expectancy of about six to eight years’.

: Gareth Thomas of Wales in action during the RBS Six Nations Championship match between England and Wales at Twickenham on February 4, 2006 in London, England.

The retired rugby star claims he and Mr Baum only had sex after Mr Baum revealed he was HIV positive in 2014 and Mr Thomas did the same.

In Supreme Court documents filed last week, Mr Thomas’s lawyers allege that Mr Baum was “a little blasé” about contracting HIV, “his attitude was that sooner or later he would get HIV.” But they add: ‘It has been admitted by the plaintiff’ [Mr Baum] has not expressly consented to the suspect’s risk of HIV transmission.’

Mr Thomas said Mr Baum was ‘promiscuous’ during their relationship, although the evidence for this is still ‘subject’. Mr. Baum claims he was monogamous while they were together.

The allegations against Thomas, which relate to the period between 2013 and 2018, came before he revealed in an interview and BBC documentary in 2019 that he had HIV.

He came out as gay in 2009 towards the end of a distinguished career, including 100 caps for Wales, and has been hailed as an LGBTQ pioneer in the sport.