Rugby players are TWICE as likely to get dementia, landmark study warns

Rugby players are up to 15 times more likely to develop fatal neurological diseases, a landmark study has revealed.

A major study of former Scottish international rugby players found they were more than twice as likely to develop dementia and had a 15-fold increased risk of motor neurone disease.

The retired sportsmen were also around three times more likely to develop Parkinson’s, according to the largest analysis to date of rugby players and brain health.

Researchers investigating the issue – which has been dubbed ‘sport’s silent scandal’ – believe repeated blows to the head are likely to blame, rather than brain damage such as concussions.

More research is urgently needed, the team said.

They fear the demands of the modern game could mean the problem is significantly worse than these initial results show.

They have urged rugby chiefs to review the number of matches per season and called for an immediate ban on contact training.

It comes after Rugby World Cup winner Steve Thompson – who was diagnosed with early-onset dementia – admitted his illustrious career ‘wasn’t worth it’ because he ‘would rather not be such a burden on his family’.

Professor Willie Stewart, a neuropathologist at Glasgow University who led the study, said “dramatic changes” were needed to ensure player safety

The Mail on Sunday has been campaigning for strict concussion protocols in sport since 2013

The former England hooker, 44, revealed he can’t remember “precious memories” like winning the Webb Ellis Cup in 2003 in a trailer for his new BBC Two documentary, Head On: Rugby, Dementia and Me, to be screened tonight .

He is one of almost 200 former players diagnosed with a brain condition who are suing World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Thompson, who played for England between 2002 and 2011, was told his dementia was likely caused by chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the same disease that killed former England and West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle.

Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez had CTE when he killed himself in April at age 27 while serving a life sentence for murder.

Professor Willie Stewart, the Glasgow University neuropathologist who led the study, said “dramatic changes” were needed to ensure players’ safety.

“The way the game has changed professionally – with a lot more training, a lot more game exposure, the head injury rate has gone up, the head impact rate has gone up – I’m really, really worried about what’s happening in the modern game,” he said.

‘I think rugby has talked a lot and is doing a lot about head injury management and talking about whether it can reduce exposure to concussions during the week.

The 34-year-old Gloucester forward who retired from professional rugby after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease Gloucester striker Ed Slater feared the worst when his stopped being able to grip things properly Gloucester striker Ed Slater feared the worst when his stopped being able to grip things properly. His arm had gradually weakened, and months of tests confirmed in July the news he had feared. The 34-year-old former Leicester captain was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and retired from rugby with immediate effect. The devastating condition is caused by the death of the nerves that carry messages from the brain to people’s muscles, affecting their ability to move, speak and breathe. He had close friends who had lost a family member to the degenerative condition and was able to get advice and mentally prepare as best he could. Tragically, Mr Slater, who has three young children, has already started recording his voice in anticipation of the condition affecting his speech. In August he cycled 350 miles to raise awareness of MND and more than £300,000 in funds. Speaking to Gloucester fans at the finish line at the club’s Kingsholm Stadium, he said: ‘I’m just a normal guy from Milton Keynes who happened to play a bit of rugby and the way you’ve supported me since my diagnosis means so much . ‘After receiving the diagnosis, I was in an extraordinarily dark place and Gloucester has lifted me out of it. I have to thank the club.’ Rugby legends Doddie Weir, 52, and Rob Burrow, 40, have also been diagnosed with the disease.

How can brain injuries in sports lead to dementia? Soccer players receive repeated blows to the head, mainly through heading leather footballs and colliding with other players. Leading scientists have found that such injuries can lead to chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a crippling condition that can cause dementia. Former England and West Bromwich Albion striker Jeff Astle died in 2002 aged 59 from CTE. He was unable to recognize his own children. An investigation determined that Astle’s CTE was caused by headbutting footballs – the first British professional footballer to be officially confirmed to have done so. Three of the nine surviving members of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team have Alzheimer’s – Martin Peters, Nobby Stiles and Ray Wilson. Stiles’ son two years ago criticized the FA for not investigating a link between the sport and degenerative brain disease. A landmark study of 14 retired footballers by University College London experts in 2017 found that four had the condition CTE. The link between head trauma and CTE is widely established in boxing, rugby and American football, where such head injuries are common. Former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez had CTE when he killed himself in April at age 27 while serving a life sentence for murder.

‘I think those talks have been going on for a while and the pace of progress is quite slow.

“This should be an incentive for them to really pick up their heels and start making quite dramatic changes as soon as possible to try to reduce the risk.

‘Instead of talking about extending seasons and then adjusting competitions and global seasons, maybe they should be talking about limiting it as much as possible.’

Traumatic brain injury is a significant risk factor for neurodegenerative disease and is thought to account for 3 percent of all dementia cases.

Researchers at the University of Glasgow’s Brain Injury Group analyzed the medical records of 412 Scottish former international male rugby players from the age of 30 onwards, for an average of 32 years. None of them were identified.

These were compared with 1,236 members of the general population of the same age.

During the study, 121 (29 per cent) of the ex-rugby players and 381 (31 per cent) of the comparison group died, with ex-players living slightly longer on average at 79 compared to 76.

Although rugby players generally had a higher risk of death from neurodegenerative disease, they were less likely to die from respiratory disease.

But the chance of being diagnosed with a neurodegenerative disease was more than twice as high among the former rugby players, with 11.5 percent (47) diagnosed at the time compared to 5.5 percent (67) of the general population.

The position they played was found to have no effect on risk, according to findings published in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

The results are the latest in ongoing research into the brain health of former contact sports players, funded by the Football Association.

In 2019, a study of professional soccer players found they were three and a half times more likely to die from dementia than anyone else, prompting changes to heading the ball in children’s training sessions.

Experts said further research involving international and female rugby players is needed to determine the extent of the problem, but stressed that rugby still has many health benefits.

Dr. Brian Dickie, director of research development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said the research ‘raises more questions than answers’.

He said the vast majority of cases of MND involve a complex mix of genetic and environmental risk factors, so the level of genetic risk may be different in high-performance athletes compared to the general population.

He added: “What is clear is that this research needs to be extended to much larger populations, which will require close collaboration between researchers and rugby representative bodies across multiple countries.”