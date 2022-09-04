Rugby player Michael Lipman in tears as he opens up about horror symptoms of concussion: The Project

A former rugby star has burst into tears after being candid about his struggle with dementia after 30 concussions on the pitch.

Michael Lipman, 42, has played over 200 games in his storied career, as well as 10 caps for England, but had to retire in 2012 due to short-term memory loss and severe headaches.

The flanker remembers the games as “wild and blatantly violent,” but never realized that the repeated headbutts were taking a heavy toll.

‘I loved it. I wanted more, and more, and more,” he told The Sunday Project.

‘Hang me and take me back outside…that’s all I thought. Take me back outside.’

During the candid interview, the footy player, born in London but raised in Sydney, was shocked to see his hand bleed and couldn’t remember how it happened.

Soon after, he started crying, explaining that it’s a constant struggle to remember ‘why you are who you are’.

“Every time I was knocked out on the field, I heard from the doctors and the physios there while I was unconscious, they asked me three questions (when I came to).

“What day is it? Who are we playing against? What’s the score?” I remember those questions so vividly because it happened to me so many times.’

At the age of 21, he moved from Sydney to the UK to begin his 11-year professional career with Bristol and Bath from 2001 to 2009.

His debut in England was against the New Zealand All Blacks. But what should be a cherished memory is a blank slate.

He was hit so hard that he remembers ‘absolutely nothing’ about the match.

When Lipman moved back to Australia to play for the Melbourne Rebels, his concussions became more frequent and symptoms became more severe.

“I realized something was up, but I didn’t show it and didn’t say anything,” he said. And no one asked if he was okay,” he said.

The aftereffects of his latest concussion lasted nine months and Lipman had to give up his shoes after more than 200 professional matches.

“I’ve just had too many blows to the head and, you know, I’ve had possibly more than 30 concussions in my career,” he said at the time.

After a whirlwind romance with his partner Frankie – the two were engaged, married and had a baby in quick succession – but strange incidents started to happen.

One day, Lipman disappeared from lunch and came home several hours later, looking for breakfast at 6 p.m.

He doesn’t remember the incident, but Frankie’s mother does. She was scared.

Lipman also struggled with his real estate job, trying to remember the names of buyers and sellers.

He turned to drinking to numb the feelings of confusion.

“The use of alcohol masked every feeling I had. I was actually sedated for a very long time,” he said.

Then a British lawyer contacted him about a class action against World Rugby, and finally the fog started to lift.

The lawyer said he believed Lipman was suffering from CTE.

CTE stands for chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a form of dementia that can affect memory and decision-making, leading to impulsive behavior and poor judgment.

Lipman couldn’t work anymore and they had to sell their house and leave Sydney. Frankie, who also had a child from a previous relationship, went back to work.

At one point in the Channel 10 interview, the former footballer began looking at his hands in a state of confusion.

His wife asked, ‘Are you okay? You’re bleeding.’

‘I do not know what happened. What happened?’ he asked. “What am I bleeding from?”

Frankie explained that it has happened to him several times.

“Because what he’s going through affects his balance, so Michael is always tripping or tripping…it’s not uncommon for us to find blood on the sheets.”

dr. Rowena Mobbs, a neurologist who has treated Lipman, said she “quite shocked how poorly he scored in several areas of thought’.

“As far as I can see, his pattern of decline continues. And it is extremely sad for him and his family.

‘We just don’t know exactly what the future holds. Unfortunately, all forms of dementia worsen over time,” she said.

Lipman said he was shocked when he first heard the word dementia being used about him.

‘I didn’t believe it. I was in denial, you know, for a while. I was like… No, it’s not happening.’

But now that he knows what people with dementia go through, it explained many things that had happened to him, such as the forgetfulness and sometimes the soiling of the bed.

“Often I would put on such a brave face and – but deep down there’s a little thing in my – you know, in my belly I just say, you know, ‘You are a complete and total burden to your family and society, and you are an absolute waste of space.”‘

At that point, Lipman burst into tears and had to stop the interview to compose himself.

Then he said bravely, “This must be talked about. Because then someone else can go through the exact same thing. These are the realities.’

Lipman said his mission is to actually help others, to “be pioneers of positive change in repetitive head trauma across all facets of contact sports in Australia.” And worldwide… that’s my goal now.’

Frankie said she doesn’t want to see rugby banned. “We want to see the sport flourish in the future.

“But we want to see appropriate changes to make it safer. Theoretically, this is a preventable disease,” she said.

‘Is enough being done? Certainly not. Does more need to be done? Absolute.’

Lipman lives from day to day but acknowledges that his future health is “like a ticking time bomb.” It will eventually explode. And we don’t know when.’

Lifeline crisis support is available 24/7 on 11-13-14.