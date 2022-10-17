Rugby League World Cup referee goes viral after outrunning Aussie Kangaroos star Josh Addo-Carr

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Phil Gould once named famed NRL flyer Josh Addo-Carr the “fastest man in the world,” but now there’s a new challenger — and he’s a referee.

Addo-Carr scored a brilliant length-of-field in Australia’s win over Fiji in their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup, but viewers were even more impressed by the referee’s more than equal footing with the Kangaroos star as she walked off the field.

The winger’s incredible effort in the 100m left all Fiji players in his dust, but not referee Chris Reardon.

The man in pink set up the afterburners to tear down the field with the Kangaroos flyer, stayed out of the way and crossed the tryline in a photo finish.

“Fastest man in the world,” tweeted commentator Andrew Voss, referring to Reardon and not Addo-Carr.

‘Great try Josh Addo-Carr…but seriously how fast is the ref????? He came for the fastest man in the world,” wrote fellow commentator Peter Psaltis.

Reardon was also praised by many for his overall officiating in the Australia v Fiji match.

“Hush, I’m judging Referee Chris Kendall. No nonsense. Let the teams play. I’m a fan,” Channel 9 NRL commentator Mathew Thompson tweeted.

Addo-Carr was surprisingly left out of the New South Wales squad for State of Origin this year, but is now in a strong position to lock himself up with Mal Meninga’s first-choice Kangaroos for the tournament.

But he still faces competition from the likes of Matt Burton and Campbell Graham, while Valentine Holmes may also be spending time on the wing against Scotland in their second game of the World Cup.

Addo-Carr scores the seventh try of the game for his side during the Rugby League World Cup Group B match at Headingley Stadium, Leed

Addo-Carr’s elimination from the NSW squad was justified earlier this year by coach Brad Fittler.

“It’s more a case of Daniel Tupou playing his way in, what he’s done with the Roosters, how safe he is, the way he gets the ball out of trouble,” Fittler told SEN at the time.

“I feel like right now… I don’t think it would be good for Fox [Addo-Carr] or the team going to Game I.

“We have communicated and he is determined to come back to the team. My line to him was, he belongs here. That was a tough one.’