Rugby league pundits lose it as Brisbane Broncos NRL legend Gorden Tallis FALLS ASLEEP live on-air

Queensland legend Gorden Tallis fell asleep on the panel moments before FoxLeague’s post-game show called curtains – with the raging bull called out by Michael Ennis in a hilarious on-air blunder.

Following the Rabbitohs’ dominant 38-12 semi-final win over Cronulla, the FoxLeague post-match panel discussed Cameron Murray’s player of the match performance.

FoxLeague panelists Corey Parker, Braith Anasta and Michael Ennis poke fun at Gorden Tallis for falling asleep moments into Saturday’s post-game show

“The space he creates on the outside, we’ve already talked about him enough,” Michael Ennis said.

‘He was amazing…’ he continued, starting to burst out laughing.

‘Are we alive? I just woke up Gorden!’

Host Braith Anasta and fellow panelist Corey Parker were in stitches, left stunned by the live TV embarrassment.

“Honey, I’m old guys, I’m almost 50,” Tallis said.

‘Can they come earlier to the press conference for their fans, what are they doing?’

Tallis is pictured with partner Jemma Elder on the black carpet at the 2018 Hall of Fame ceremony

Anasta closed the finale show while Ennis and Parker kept laughing through the outro.

Tallis is contracted to FoxLeague as a key analyst, appearing on The Late Show with Matty Johns and Queenslanders Only.

The former Maroons skipper is regularly trolled by his colleagues on the Matty Johns Show.

Gorden Tallis flexes his legs for g-force during a crazy jet flight, which was featured on the Late Show with Matty Johns

Tallis retrieves the ball during a clash against Parramatta in 2003 – he also captained the Maroons in a stellar career

Earlier this year, the formidable second rower was forced into a jet flight for a Top Gun maverick promotion, where he was caught on a high-g turn that visibly injured the legend.

Tallis also works for the Titans as a club ambassador, an unpaid role that helps advise coaches and players.

The father-of-three coined the Broncos list as ‘soft’ during coach Walter’s blowout fiasco, with Brisbane players feeling hurt by the verbal lashing.