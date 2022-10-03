Rugby fan, 27, ‘smashed a glass into a woman’s face’ while watching British Lions play South Africa

<!–

A rugby fan smashed a glass into a woman’s face while watching the British Lions play South Africa in a pub, a court heard.

Ben England, 27, was enjoying a drink at the Wolfpack in Fulham, west London, when Kim Graham distanced himself from something he said about the Springboks on July 31 last year.

Mrs Graham threw her drink in England’s face and he smashed his glass into her face, it was said.

England attended Isleworth Crown Court wearing a navy suit and red tie and spoke to confirm his name.

Ben England, pictured arriving at Isleworth Crown Court today, is accused of smashing a glass into a woman’s face while watching a rugby match at the Wolfpack pub in Fulham, west London, last July

England was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, but a new charge alleging the offense was racially aggravated has now been added. Pictured: The Wolfpack pub

He was initially charged with causing grievous bodily harm, but a new charge alleging the offense was racially aggravated has now been added.

It was said that at the time of the assault, England demonstrated hostility towards Graham because she was – or he assumed she was – South African.

Speaking about the incident, prosecutor Malachy Pakenham said: ‘They were not known to each other. They attended the pub in separate groups.

“He engaged in a conversation with the complainant about the rugby match between South Africa and the Lions.

“The conversation was friendly at first, but then it turned into an argument.

‘She was offended in relation to a comment that the defendant made in relation to the South African team. She threw a drink in his face.

“Then he smashed a glass into the side of her face.”

South Africa ended up securing a 27-9 win over the Lions in the second Test at the Cape Town Stadium.

England, of Hammersmith, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and racially aggravated causing grievous bodily harm.

He was released ahead of a plea and pretrial hearing on Friday, October 7.