Rugby bosses will launch an independent inquiry into claims of racism THIS WEEK

Concerned rugby bosses will launch an independent inquiry this week into Luther Burrell’s claims of racism after RFU chief Bill Sweeney met him to discuss his revelations in The Mail on Sunday that he has endured racial abuse in his career.

They first met in Twickenham along with the Premier Rugby Limited (PRL) and the Rugby Players Association (RPA), since then Sweeney has traveled to meet central England and Newcastle Falcons again.

Sweeney said: “We have reached an agreement with Newcastle on what to do there and to make the appropriate independent assessment of what happened there. It will be an RFU investigation with an independent chair, which will start shortly.

“Luther is fully involved in that. Second, together with the RPA and PRL, we are setting up a means and a process to step into the wider professional game and create the right environment for people to voice their opinions.

Ellis Genge spoke about it before the game in Australia, and he said that in his perception he did not feel that racism is widespread. It is in our interest to make the game as diverse and accessible as possible.’

When asked if he thought rugby had a problem with racism, Sweeney replied: ‘You hear that a lot, don’t you? You hear that rugby is for the elite. You hear about the influence of the public school. You hear about the backgrounds where the players come from.

‘I don’t necessarily see it that way. I go to a lot of neighborhood clubs on the weekends. If you go to an Alnwick, a Prenton or a Birkenhead Park, or any number of clubs across the country, you don’t feel like you’re in an elite environment.

“Maybe you go to other parts of the country and it’s a slightly different profile. It’s a badge attached to rugby that we have to work harder to change.”