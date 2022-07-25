Rugby bosses defend strategies of dealing with head injuries as they prepare for heavy lawsuit

Rugby bosses have defended their strategies for dealing with head injuries as the sport braces for a multimillion-pound lawsuit.

Three major governing bodies – World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union – are facing a massive group action on behalf of 185 former players with brain damage.

World Cup-winning English hooker Steve Thompson, former Wales captain, Ryan Jones, Carl Hayman, Michael Lipman and Alix Popham are among the group represented by Rylands Law.

Former Wales captain Ryan Jones is among the players seeking compensation

The governing bodies were still awaiting action as of Monday, but they are bracing for massive compensation claims for historic shortcomings around head injury treatment.

The players aged 30, 40 and 50 claim that repeated head trauma has caused neurological disorders such as probable chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), incipient dementia, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease and motor neuron disease.

In a joint statement, World Rugby, the RFU and WRU said: “We care deeply about all our players, including former players, and never stand still when it comes to wellbeing.

“Our strategies to prevent, identify and manage head injuries are driven by a passion to protect our players and based on the latest science, evidence and independent expert guidance.”