Joseph Rudyard Kipling (pictured) was born in Bombay in 1865 to his British colonial parents, John and Alice Kipling

Joseph Rudyard Kipling was born in Bombay in 1865 to his British colonial parents, John and Alice Kipling. His father was an artist working at the Jeejeebhoy School of Art in Bombay, and young Rudyard and his sister enjoyed exploring the local markets with their nanny.

When Kipling was six, his mother decided he needed an English education and sent him to a cruel foster home, the Holloways, while he went to school in Southsea. Mrs. Holloway beat and bullied him and he struggled to fit in at school, finding comfort only in books.

At age 11, Kipling was on the verge of a nervous breakdown, so a family friend contacted his mother and she rushed from India to rescue him from the Holloways’ clutches.

After completing his education in Devon, Kipling returned to India to work on a local newspaper. He also began writing short stories and published a collection of them, entitled Plain Tales From The Hills, in 1888, just after his 22nd birthday.

As Kipling’s writing career took off, he returned to England after taking the scenic route to get there, via a long detour to North America.

The author’s arrival in London was met with great acclaim, and he met and befriended American agent and publisher Wolcott Balestier, around the same time he was publishing The Light That Failed.

Kipling fell in love with Balestier’s sister, Carrie, and married her in London in 1891. The newlyweds moved to America and had a daughter, Josephine, shortly after she settled in Vermont in a house called Bliss Cottage.

In this cottage Kipling began work on what would become the Jungle Books – he had an idea about a boy raised by wolves.

Kipling’s most famous work is the Jungle Book – his children’s fiction earned him great acclaim and by age 32 he was the highest paid writer in the world

The Jungle Book was made into a Walt Disney film in 1967, grossing approximately $378 million at the box office

Kipling started writing Jungle Book after moving to Bliss Cottage in Vermont, where he envisioned a story about a boy raised by wolves who would become the main character of the book Mowgli.

In four years Kipling produced a series of Jungle Books, and in 1896 a second daughter, Elsie, was born. His stories about and for children were widely acclaimed and by age 32 Kipling was the highest paid writer in the world .

A legal scandal sent the Kiplings back to England, and another child, a son, John, was born in 1897. But tragedy struck when the Kiplings sailed back across the Atlantic to visit Carrie’s mother: Rudyard and his eldest daughter. became seriously ill with pneumonia, and the child died. It was said that Kipling never recovered from the tragedy.

The Kiplings returned to England and the picaresque novel Kim was serialized in a magazine and then published in book form in 1901.

In 1902 Kipling bought Batemans, a house dating back to 1634. Here the author began to find some happiness again and published his Just So Stories, which he had made for his deceased daughter when he put her to bed. The name came from his daughter’s request for her father to repeat his stories to her as he had first told them, or “Just So.”

In 1907 he won the Nobel Prize in Literature – the first Anglophone recipient – and in 1906 he published Puck Of Pook’s Hill and Rewards And Fairies, with the poem If, come in 1910.

In 1915 Kipling traveled to France to report on World War I, and his son John, with whom he had become close after Josephine’s death and for whom If was written, enlisted in the Irish Guards thanks to his father those strings.

In October of that year, the family learned that John was missing in France, but no trace of him was found. Kipling felt so guilty about encouraging his son to apply, he went to France to look for him, but no trace was ever found.

Kipling continued to write, but with the death of two of his three children, he had lost the will to write the children’s stories that had made his name. He died in 1936 and his ashes were buried in Poets’ Corner in Westminster Abbey.