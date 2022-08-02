Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife Judith claims $10,000 check he sent her bounced as she sues him for $262,000

Rudy Giuliani’s ex-wife claims he wrote her a check for $10,000 that was “returned for insufficient funds” in a lawsuit alleging he owed her $262,000.

Judith Giuliani, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the New York Supreme Court, alleges that Rudy has been “inconsistent and sporadic” with the payments he was required to give her under their divorce agreement.

Judith’s lawyers have threatened that the former New York City mayor could be “immediately arrested or imprisoned” for contempt of court.

The legal battle comes as Rudy was ordered to testify before a Georgia special jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts to undo the 2020 election results.

Rudy’s law license has been suspended in both New York and Washington DC as he faces ethical charges over his false election claims. He was also sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion after alleging their voting machines had been tampered with.

Judith demands that Rudy pay the $262,000 he allegedly owes her “immediately” and with interest, according to court judged by Page six.

She has accused her former husband of paying her $140,000 towards expenses related to their luxury condo in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple had put the property on the market for $3.3 million in 2019, but it was not sold.

Judith claims Rudy had to pay me $200,000 regardless of whether or not the property was sold. She claims that he only gave her $60,000 of the required amount.

The former mayor also has to pay Judith $5,000 monthly to provide her with a housekeeper or assistant.

She claimed, however, that Rudy has “made inconsistent and sporadic payments to me” since last summer and now owes $45,000 in back wages for the aid.

She noted that one of his payments, a $10,000 check issued in June 2021, was returned.

The lawsuit also noted that their divorce agreement requires both of them to pay their own club fees and that Rudy reportedly “failed to pay his half of the annual club membership dues.”

“I had no choice but to pay his share of the dues,” Judith said of the $70,000 she allegedly paid on Rudy’s behalf. “To maintain a good reputation with the clubs.”

Her lawyer claims Rudy despises the court for not paying his ex-wife and says he could face jail time if the situation isn’t rectified.

“Failure to appear in court could result in immediate arrest or imprisonment for contempt of court,” the file said.

“She was involved in a lengthy, conflicted divorce with Rudy. Judith was the one who initiated the settlement. She reached out to him without the lawyers and they met in private,” her lawyer Dror Bikel told the outlet.

“Judith wanted to do it alone. She met Rudy, he wrote the terms on a napkin. Later, the next day, they were at court to settle.’

Rudy and Judith Giuliani are pictured at a special showing of HBO Sports’ Nine Innings From Ground Zero on August 11, 2004 at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC

Despite his recent legal troubles, Judith is “confident” that Rudy can afford to pay her what she asked for.

‘He owns several properties in New York City and Palm Beach’ [and it seems] he has significant income from his media-related contracts and deals,” he claimed.

The couple had a controversial divorce in April 2018 after 15 years of marriage. They saved on their joint fortune which was estimated to be $30 million.

During the divorce, Judith’s lawyers accused Rudy of working for free as a Trump attorney in an effort to cut his income and lower his $42,000 monthly alimony payments.

Judith also accused Rudy of stealing her heirloom Christmas decoration collections. He accused her of stealing the TV remotes and cable box so he couldn’t watch TV.

Their divorce was finalized in December 2019, but details of the agreement were not made public. Judith acquired the couple’s Hamptons home, which she later sold for $5 million.

Her lawyer said that right now “Judith is doing great.”

She has been in a relationship for three years. She’s happy. Everything is going very well in her life’, explains Bikel.

Rudy Giuliani appears in support of his son, New York Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Andrew Giuliani, at an election night watch party in Manhattan on June 28, 2022

Meanwhile, Rudy has been called to testify before a grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged attempts to reverse the 2020 election results.

Rudolph William Louis Giuliani is hereby ordered to appear and testify before the grand jury at the Superior Court of Georgia in Fulton County, beginning Aug. 9, the injunction filed on July 20 after Rudy attempted to block the subpoena, failed to appear at a New York hearing.

The Georgia special grand jury has subpoenaed Senator Lindsey Graham and members of Trump’s former legal team, including Rudy.

The investigation was launched after Trump was included in a Jan. 2, 2021 phone call that pressured Georgia’s secretary of state to reverse the state’s election results based on unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Rudy led Trump’s legal efforts to reverse the election results in multiple swing states, including Georgia, which were won by President Joe Biden.

In the appeal, Trump urged Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss in Georgia to Democrat Biden.

The transcript quotes Trump to Raffensperger: “I just want to find 11,780 votes” – the number Trump needed to win Georgia.

Trump denied doing anything during the phone call.

Rudy Giuliani appears on a video screen during a videotaped testimony over members of the Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol on July 12

Rudy Giuliani (left), posing with former President Donald Trump (right) in front of his golf club in Bedminster in November 2016, led Trump’s legal efforts to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election

Earlier this week, Rudy accused Fox News of “interfering in anti-Trump propaganda” and claiming to support the Jan. 6 Committee’s “liars” about Trump’s “truth tellers.”

“I don’t understand how they buy the Jan 6 commission fraud — I mean, completely fraudulent commission,” Rudy told me. Newsmax on Saturday.

“Look, the people on the January 6 committee are the same ones who told us there was a Russian conspiracy. Trump and I — and the people Fox apparently bans — said there was no Russian coalition. The people leading the January 6 committee lied about that and we spoke the truth.

“They were also the ones who said the hard drive belonged to Russian agents. The hard drive, you know, was censored. I said it was legit. They lied about that and we spoke the truth.

“They cover the liars, and they don’t cover the people who have a history of telling the truth.”