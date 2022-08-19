Rudy Giuliani says boxes at Mar-a-Lago were as ‘safe’ as the White House 

<!–

Rudy Giuliani yanked into the FBI for his attack on Mar-a-Lago, calling it part of a “conspiracy” to get hold of Donald Trump — then saying boxes of government material stored in the president’s private club in Florida were as safe as if they had been won on lock at the White House.

“I think this is all so clearly part of a continuous, I hate to call it conspiracy, but that’s what it is, that started in 2016,” Giuliani told the conservative. Newsmax in an interview.

It was a reference to the Russia investigation that began during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

He referred to the probe as an “insurgency” — for a week as he testified before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia in an investigation into Trump’s bid to overturn the election.

“They ended up with the uprising that never happened and Trump had no part in — not even knowing, let alone causing,” the former Trump attorney and former mayor of New York City, who once served as a top Department official served by Justice.

“I don’t like to call it conspiracy, but it is,” former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said after the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago.

He then tried to tear apart the possible core of the government’s investigation of possible classified information mishandling and obstruction, a day after a federal judge in West Palm Beach ordered the Justice Department to come back with an edited version of the affidavit supporting the FBI investigation. search warrant.

“And now they want to hold him responsible for taking classified documents and preserving them,” Giuliani said. said.

“Really, if you look at the Espionage Act, it’s not really about taking the documents,” he continued. “It’s about destroying them. Or hide them. Or give them to the enemy. It’s not about taking them and putting them in a place that’s about as safe as they were in the first place,” he said.

Giuliani told Newsmax that the Espionage Act ‘isn’t really about taking the documents… It’s about destroying them’

Giuliani spoke for a week as he appeared under subpoena to testify before a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia

The search warrant authorized the seizure of material “constituting evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 USC 793, 2071 or 1519,” with reference to the 1917 Act.

It did not describe the exact nature of the material’s location, but Trump’s lawyers have said the search included a bedroom, office and storage area that were allegedly located near one of Mar-a-Lago’s swimming pools. .

A key section of the Act pertains to national defense information and to a person “who has intentionally passed it on to “anyone who has no right to it,” or intentionally “keeps” it[] same and fail[] to deliver it upon request to the officer or employee of the United States entitled to receive it.”

A DOJ officer Reportedly visited Mar-a-Lago’s document storage facility in June and requested the addition of a lock as a security enhancement. The FBI broke the lock during the raid, as agents retrieved additional boxes of documents in addition to the 15 Trump had previously returned.

Giuliani also called Trump’s return of the 15 boxes a show of good faith, although the government says it obtained additional classified material during the search.

Trump” voluntarily returns them. I mean, they already voluntarily got 15 boxes back at the beginning of the year,” says Giuliani.