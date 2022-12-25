Rudy Giuliani posts video of Santa pretending to have had a ‘long night’ delivering presents

Giuliani was in the news again last week when the DC bar threatened to strip the lawyer of his license

Former New York City mayor and former attorney for Donald Trump Rudy Giuliani delivered a bizarre Christmas morning message while dressed as Santa Claus.

Dress up as Old Saint Nick, the mayor of America released a video of himself Christmas morning discussing how tired he was from last night’s toy delivery.

He also hurled some insults at the famous reindeer Rudolph – with whom he shares a name.

The mayor appeared on his followers’ feeds on Christmas morning in a Santa suit with a message to Rudolph

‘I’m tired. Long night,” Giuliani said as the video kicked off. “Thank you so much for tuning in and joining us on our Christmas Day broadcast of Uncovering the Truth. Doctor Mary [Ryan] is with me far from the North Pole.’

“Actually New Hampshire,” he then clarified. “It’s like the North Pole,” perhaps referring to the nine-degree low temperature the state experienced on Christmas Day.

Giuliani returned to his night of sleigh riding and said, “It was tough and Rudolph was acting a little weird.”

“Big reindeer, but you now. If you’re as famous as he is, he thinks he’s more famous than Santa Claus.

“You know, ‘you’re going down in history’ thing? He takes sitting seriously. You can’t count on those reindeer,’ he said.

Giuliani posted the clip because his name has been in the news again this month for a variety of reasons, including the DC Bar’s attempt to strip him of his license.

In mid-December, a subcommittee of the D.C. Bar’s Board of Professional Responsibility issued a preliminary ruling against Giuliani over his decision to file a lawsuit in Pennsylvania regarding the former president’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election .

Giuliani’s somewhat odd Christmas tribute was posted as part of his Christmas Day episode of his radio show Uncovering the Truth with Dr. Maria Ryan – who would also be his girlfriend

Chief Prosecutor of the DC Bar, Hamilton “Phil” Fox III, denounced Giuliani’s conduct in a continued effort to have him suspended.

“What Mr. Giuliani did was use his law license to undermine the legitimacy of presidential elections, to undermine the premise of the democratic system we all live in, which has existed in this country since the 1800s,” Fox said. said.

While the subcommittee’s findings are not binding and no disciplinary action has been sought, initial results do not bode well for Giuliani, who has built a successful client-based legal practice since leaving office.

The November 2020 lawsuit, which the board is now appealing, attempted to prevent the certification of Pennsylvania’s vote count by citing alleged fraud claims.

Fox accused Giuliani of “using his legal license to take a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution.”

Giuliani’s license was suspended last year after an appeals court ruled that he had made “demonstrably false and misleading” statements about the 2020 election.