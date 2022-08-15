Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a CRIMINAL probe

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal investigation in Georgia over his attempts to reverse the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported: the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani.

The ex-mayor has emerged as the central Trumpworld figure in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s investigation into attempts to reverse the 2020 Peach State election.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and an election attorney for Trump, is scheduled to testify in Atlanta on Wednesday.

The ex-mayor’s attorney, Robert Costello, told The Times that Giuliani would likely invoke attorney-client privilege if questions were asked about Trump.

“If these people think he’s going to talk about conversations between him and President Trump, they’re delusional,” Costello said Monday, according to The Times.

Giuliani had told prosecutors he is not healthy enough to fly, prompting Fulton County judge Robert McBurney to say he should think of other ways to travel.

‘Mr. Giuliani doesn’t have air travel permission, AIR,” McBurney said.

Costello made “no comment” when asked how Giuliani would get to Atlanta.

“One thing we need to investigate is whether Mr. Giuliani can get here without jeopardizing his recovery and his health, on the train, on a bus or Uber,” McBurney said in court last week. “New York is not close to Atlanta, but it does not travel from Fairbanks,” the judge added.

Prosecutors pointed out that Giuliani had traveled to New Hampshire and purchased airline tickets to Europe.

Giuliani had two cardiac stents implanted in July

Fulton County is the area surrounding Atlanta that gives the state the most Democratic votes.

The Times reported in June that investigators have focused on two state hearings in which Giuliani appeared in December 2020, after President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump in the formerly red state.

There, he spread conspiracy theories about rogue voting machines and suitcases full of Democratic ballots, telling lawmakers they “may not be able to certify Georgia in good faith.”

Those statements were referenced when a New York State appeals court suspended Giuliani’s law last year.

Giuliani was also involved in the plan to have state lawmakers create false lists of voters from the Electoral College, which is part of the Georgia investigation but also under investigation by the Justice Department.

The electoral plan sparked a conflict between Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, with the now ex-president and some of his allies claiming that Pence — while chairing the January 6 session of Congress to vote the electoral college count — who could choose slates over the real ones, nullifying Biden’s win.

The Times reported in June that three Democratic state lawmakers testified before a grand jury about Giuliani’s appearances in December 2020 before the legislative hearings.

Republicans have so far resisted witnesses.

The charges under consideration, the Times said, are racketeering and conspiracy, as well as those related to making false statements “in matters under the jurisdiction of the state or political subdivisions,” including legislative hearings.

The special grand jury was assembled in May and has a year to complete its work.

Willis said in May that “in a perfect world I would be ready in 60 to 90 days.”

“But I live in an imperfect world,” she added.

McBurney last week encouraged prosecutors to tell Giuliani’s lawyers if he is the target of a criminal investigation.

“Don’t leave them hanging on that front,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Last month, the 16 Republican state lawmakers who signed up as fake voters were told they were the target of the investigation.

Earlier Monday, Senator Lindsey Graham was told he must also testify before the grand jury in the Fulton County probe.

Prosecutors want Graham to testify about phone calls he made with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff in the weeks following Trump’s loss.