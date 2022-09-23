Rudy Giuliani blows off court after judge order him to pay $235k to ex-wife

Rudy Giuliani failed to show up to his Manhattan court hearing, where a judge ordered him to pay $235,000 in late divorce payments to his ex-wife or be thrown in jail.

Manhattan Supreme Court judge Michael Katz ruled Friday in the case between Giuliani, 78, and his ex-wife, Judith, 67, who claimed he was in arrears of $262,000 owed her under the terms. of their heated 2019 divorce, the New York Post reports.

“If the amount is not paid by that date, I will be forced — unfortunately because it’s not something I want to do — to take the defendant into custody,” Katz said.

The judge noted that because Giuliani was not in court or contesting Judith’s claims, he ended up asking the ex-wife of the former mayor of New York City for a $225,000 arrears, plus another $10,000 for legal costs, has acceded.

“He clearly has not fulfilled his obligations,” Katz said. “Unfortunately, I have to find him contemptuous.”

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge ordered Rudy Giuliani (right) to pay ex-wife Judith (left) $235,000 for late divorce payments

The judge condemned Giuliani’s failure to appear in court on Friday, found him contemptuous and warned the former New York City mayor he would face jail time if he doesn’t pay his ex-wife

It is the latest in legal trouble facing the former Trump attorney, who is also being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion over his substantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. Pictured: Giuliani (left) with Donald Trump in 2016

Dror Bikel, Judith’s lawyer, told the Post that it was “outrageous” that Giuliani failed to show up in court and that he was grateful to Katz that the defendant should be jailed if he failed to pay.

“For him to blow his nose in court and not bother to show up and appear in court — God forbid anyone would do that to him when he was a U.S. attorney,” Bikel said.

Giuliani’s representatives did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Giuliani had previously said his wife’s estimates that he owed her $260,000 were a “gross exaggeration,” saying he owed her $50,000 instead.

“I owe her money, but I don’t owe her $260,000.”

Judith had filed suit in the Manhattan Supreme Court last month, alleging that Giuliani had been “inconsistent and sporadic” with the payments he was required to give her under their divorce agreement.

The couple split in 2018 after 15 years of marriage, which was followed by a fiery lawsuit over their $30 million fortune.

Under their divorce agreement, Giuliani agreed to pay his ex-wife $5,000 a month to provide her with a housekeeper or assistant, as well as $200,000 for a $3.3 million unsold property they owned.

Judith claimed that when Giuliani tried to pay $10,000 of the $45,000 owed for the aid last year, the check was returned.

Judith and Giuliani were married for 15 years before their heated divorce, and saw a lawsuit over their $30 million fortune

In addition to the lawsuits, Giuliani also had his licensee suspended in New York and Washington, DC, as he faces election-related ethics charges

Despite his recent legal troubles, Judith is “confident” that Rudy can afford to pay her through multiple properties he owns in New York City and Palm Beach, Florida.

In addition to his ex-wife’s lawsuit, Giuliani is also being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion over his substantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Giuliani had spearheaded former President Donald Trump’s legal efforts to reverse election results in multiple swing states, including Georgia, which were won by Joe Biden.

The former Trump attorney also had his licensee suspended in New York and Washington, DC, as he faces election-related ethics charges.

His impassioned promotion of claims that the election had been stolen culminated in Giuliani speaking at a press conference with hair dye down the side of his face.

“From America’s hero to now a man whose hair dye is all over his face, what happened?” Judith was asked by Inside Edition last week.

“It breaks my heart,” she replied. ‘It is pathetic.’

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, married Judith Nathan, a nurse in 2003

Judith said it was painful to see her ex-husband fall from grace after previously being held as “mayor of America” ​​for his leadership in New York City during the September 11 terrorist attack.

“I can tell you for sure – the person you see now is not the man I married,” she said.

Judith said a turning point was her then-husband’s failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2008, losing to John McCain.

She said Donald Trump, a contemporary of Rudy Giuliani who had known the Brooklyn-born mayor for decades, agreed to help him overcome the election defeat.

‘We stayed at Mar-A-Lago. We got a place to go where Rudy could have refuge and recover,” she said.

She said he was delighted that Trump asked him to become his attorney in 2018.

“Something I’ve seen happen to him — that power just becomes extremely addictive,” she said.

“One of the other things Rudy loves is the spotlight.”