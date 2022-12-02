Rudiger claims Germany is too nice after their second straight World Cup group stage exit

<!–

Antonio Rüdiger has insisted Germany were being too ‘nice’ after being dumped out of the 2022 World Cup group stage.

Germany fell from 2-1 down to beat Costa Rica 4-2, but it wasn’t enough as Japan recorded a surprise win against Spain to send Hansi Flick’s side out of the tournament on goal difference.

It is the second consecutive World Cup that Germany has won in the group stage – despite being one of the favorites to progress on both occasions.

The Real Madrid defender believes they have a lot of talent in the squad but need more grit to be successful.

said Rudiger German TV channel Sport1: ‘We are back to square one, that is the harsh reality! Lots of talent, all nice and nice, but there are other things involved.

‘That last greed, that something dirty, we miss that. We are a very, very nice team!’

Germany lost their opening group game 2-1 to Japan before battling back 1-1 against Spain, although it left them with work to do in the final round of Group E.

They refused to lay down in their game on Thursday, recovering from a 2-1 deficit in the second half and finished strong with Kai Havertz scoring a late brace and Niclas Fullkrug also on the scoresheet.

However, the other game did not go in their favor as Japan sealed a controversial 2-1 victory over Spain – meaning the former topped the group while the latter beat Germany on goal difference to progress.

Ao Tanaka scored from close range as Japan came from behind to lead against their European opponents to secure one of their most famous results ever, with a VAR review overturning the original decision to disallow the goal.

Germany’s only win in the major tournament in Qatar kept them from bottom of their group as they did four years ago when they lost to Mexico and South Korea in Russia.

However, they have been ridiculed by former players, media and newspapers for their shocking early exit from the World Cup.