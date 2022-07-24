The son of a re-trial New York Supreme Court judge, who jumped naked from his family’s 16th-floor apartment to his death after beating his mother to death with a lamp, was ‘rudderless’ after dropping out of college dropped where he was a hard-goodbye frat boy, friends have said.

Douglas Solomon, 26, was found dead and “butt-naked” on the street outside his family’s Upper East Side apartment Tuesday morning.

His 56-year-old mother Diane was found in the apartment. She had been beaten to death with a lampshade.

Douglas’s motive for the suicide murder remains unclear, but friends told… The New York Post huh was aimless and lived at home for years without purpose after dropping out of Rhodes, a prestigious liberal arts college in Tennessee.

Hard partying frat boy: Douglas Solomon is shown in 2014, during his first year on Rhodes, Tennessee. He dropped out of college in his freshman year

Diane Gallagher, 65, was beaten to death by her son with a lamp. Police say she and her husband had discussed what to do with their ‘rudderless’ son the night before

Douglas Solomon’s body was found in the courtyard of the apartment complex (featured)

Police outside the luxury apartment complex on 79th Street where the family has lived for years

His mother was “so proud” of him for attending school, friends said.

“He showed many signs of depression. He didn’t go to clubs or do much of anything.

“He was antisocial…it sounded like he didn’t want to be approached.

“You don’t want to ask what’s going on with someone who has nothing to do with it,” one of his former classmates told The Post.

Another said the only possible explanation for the violent murder was suicide “something snapped” inside him.

“Something snapped in Doug. It must have been a 30 second rating and his life changed. I can’t believe it was all premeditated.

Douglas (left) with his sister Leah, grandmother and mother. Friends said he didn’t have much going on and hadn’t for years

Diane, shown on holiday, was ‘so proud’ when Douglas was admitted to Rhodes in 2014, friends said:

Douglas and his sister in 2017, in a photo she uploaded to Facebook in honor of National Sibling Day. Unlike her aimless brother, Leah has a career in NYC working for an acquisition company

Solomon and Gallagher (left) are pictured with Charles Solomon (left), a retired New York Supreme Court Justice Charles Solomon who oversaw many high-profile cases over his 30-year career

“He sees his mother unconscious and can’t live with himself. He didn’t want to rot for 30 years in prison. He was such a nice boy.

Now, to be remembered for this is terrible,’ said the friend.

His father, re-trial NYC Supreme Court judge Charles Solomon was not at home at the time of the couple’s death.

Last night, police sources say he and his wife had been discussing Doug’s future.

The 26-year-old appeared to have no job and was not studying. He had retired from Rhodes in 2014, during his freshman year, despite a promising future in the sport.

In the years that followed, he passed his time quietly with his family, but according to his friends, he tended to smoke and drink weed at home.

Doug’s older sister, Leah, also lives in town. She works for an acquisition company and lives in Kipsbaai.

Neither Leah nor Charles has publicly commented on the murders.