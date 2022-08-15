Ruby Tuesday Matthews poses completely naked to show off her growing baby bump

<!–

Ruby Tuesday Matthews beamed as she showed off her baby bump in a nude photo on Monday.

The 27-year-old influencer wrapped herself in one of her children’s brown hooded towels that barely covered her chest.

She let her natural beauty shine through as she went makeup free and partially covered her face with her hand.

‘I just wonder who didn’t put out the load of towels to wash?! Then I realize it’s my job and we all have to use toddler towels,” she captioned the photo on Instagram.

It comes as Ruby recently revealed her pregnancy issues after disappearing from Instagram.

She gave fans an update on her journey in June as she prepared to become a mother of three, admitting that her latest pregnancy is the “hardest” yet.

“Hey guys, it’s me. I know it’s been a while and I want to thank you all for sticking around,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirrored selfie.

“I know my content may not be flowing right now, but to be honest, this pregnancy was by far the hardest,” she added.

Ruby said she suffered from anxiety and that she “felt quite gloomy at times.”

She also experienced hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and vomiting, “during the first 19 weeks” of her pregnancy.

“She still likes to lift her head every now and then, bitch,” Ruby said.

“I really feel like I’ve lost a piece of myself this pregnancy,” she continued. “Maybe I have and maybe it will be passed on to my daughter so she can be extra fervent, driven and a real force to be reckoned with – pray for me.”

“Anyway, I thought I’d get that off my chest. I hope someone else going through the same situation doesn’t feel so alone,” she concluded.

“I’m certainly not your textbook, glowing rainbow mama-to-be. I hardly recognize myself anymore. But one thing I do know: it will be worth it.’

Ruby’s post was inundated with supportive comments from fans and followers, many of whom said they were related to her struggles.

She is expecting a daughter with fiancé Shannan Dodd and also shares sons Rocket and Mars with her ex-partner Ryan Heywood.