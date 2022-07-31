Ruby Tuesday Matthews despairs as the nannies she’s hoping to hire are all ‘smoking hot’

Ruby Tuesday Matthews is on the hunt for a nanny before welcoming her third child.

And the influencer was stunned to learn that most of the women applying for the job are scantily clad.

In a series of Instagram stories, the 27-year-old said she was looking for hired help through a popular website and things weren’t going well.

“They’re all like smoking hot nannies,” she complained.

“I’m all for beautiful women like you. But I’m about to become a ghost of a human being and I’m not hiring a smoking hot babysitter.’

Ruby then showed a photo of a woman on the site wearing a very low-cut top that showed a lot of bust.

“No one should be confused where the milk comes from in this family,” she joked.

“I have no problem with other beautiful women in my life,” Ruby continued.

‘Of course I should be the only beautiful woman in my partner’s life. But I also have two very young boys and I don’t understand why shorts are in the job interview photos. And like low necklines. That’s not the image you choose!’

The influencer recently gave fans an update on her journey, admitting that her latest pregnancy is the “hardest” yet.

“Hey guys, it’s me. I know it’s been a while and I want to thank you all for sticking around,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a mirrored selfie.

“I know my content may not be flowing right now, but to be honest, this pregnancy was by far the hardest,” she added.

Ruby said she suffered from anxiety and that she “felt quite gloomy at times.”

She also experienced hyperemesis gravidarum, or severe nausea and vomiting, “during the first 19 weeks” of her pregnancy.

“She still likes to lift her head every now and then, the b***h,” Ruby said, referring to her unborn baby girl.

“I really feel like I’ve lost a piece of myself this pregnancy,” she continued. “Maybe I have and maybe it will be passed on to my daughter so she can be extra fervent, driven and a real force to be reckoned with – pray for me.”

“I’m certainly not your textbook, glowing rainbow mama-to-be. I hardly recognize myself anymore. But I really do know one thing: it will be worth it,” she added.

Ruby announced her pregnancy in April and shared a black and white photo of her baby bump with her 233,000 Instagram followers.

This is her third child. She is expecting a daughter with her fiancé Shannan Dodd.

The influencer also shares sons Rocket and Mars with her ex-partner Ryan Heywood.