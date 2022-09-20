Ruby Tuesday Matthews announces she’s welcomed her third child and shares daughter’s festive name

Ruby Tuesday Matthews has officially welcomed her first child with fiancé Shannan Dodd.

The Byron Bay influencer, who shares two sons with a previous partner, announced the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a video of her cherubic daughter lying in her crib.

In the caption, the 27-year-old revealed her little girl’s very festive name – Holiday Dodd.

‘20.09.22 – 8.41 hours – 2.56kg. Our hearts are overflowing with love and we can’t believe you’re finally here [white love-heart emoji] she wrote.

Ruby previously revealed that her baby was a girl.

Strangely enough, within minutes of posting the birth announcement, Ruby quickly deleted the message from her Instagram page.

Ruby’s third child is her first with new fiance Shannan Dodd (left)

Ruby announced her pregnancy in April and shared a black and white photo of her baby bump on Instagram.

A day after the announcement, she thanked her followers for their get well wishes.

“Thank you so much to everyone who congratulated us,” she wrote.

“We are so excited to meet this little babe. I can’t wait to fill this little room with all the little things. I can’t believe how much bigger I am this time!’

“Is there anyone else twice as big, for the second or third time?”

Ruby also shares sons Rocket and Mars with her ex-partner Ryan Heywood.

It’s not known exactly when Ruby and Shannan started dating, but beloved Instagram photos appeared in May 2021.

Ruby announced her engagement in June 2021 by uploading a photo of herself with Shannan on Instagram with her engagement ring in full view.

Some wedding details have been confirmed, such as a small ceremony and a ‘boujee lunch’ with their closest friends.