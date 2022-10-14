Ruby Rose returns to the spotlight with surprising new TV gig

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Ruby Rose has made a surprising return to the limelight and has landed a new gig on the American TV show Ink Master.

The Australian actress, 36, will be a guest judge on the Paramount+ show, which features tattoo artists competing in various challenges to showcase their skills.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the official Ink Masters account wrote: ‘The number of artists keeps getting smaller and smaller every week… but we’re adding a VERY special guest judge! The pressure is ON’.

Ruby Rose has made a surprising return to the limelight and has landed a new gig on the American TV show Ink Master. She is pictured with Joel Madden and Nikko Hurtado

They added a photo of Ruby in the panel with fellow judges Ami James, Ryan Ashley (Malarkey) DiCristina, Joel Madden and Nikko Hurtado.

Ruby herself commented on the photo, writing: ‘I still have strong feelings about this elimination’.

The former model – who is heavily inked herself – was once dubbed Hollywood’s most promising new actress, but the Orange Is the New Black star has suffered her fair share of career setbacks in recent years.

The Melbourne native, whose real name is Ruby Rose Langenheim, began her showbiz career as a model, DJ and television host for MTV Australia.

The former model – who is heavily inked herself – was once dubbed Hollywood’s most promising new actress, but the Orange Is the New Black star has suffered her fair share of career setbacks in recent years

As her popularity grew, she found herself fronting major modeling campaigns for big names including Maybelline and co-hosting popular shows such as Channel 10’s The Project and Australia’s Next Top Model.

She moved to Hollywood in 2013 with hopes of making it as an actress.

Her efforts paid off when Ruby rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

Ruby joins Ami James, Ryan Ashley (Malarkey) DiCristina, Joel Madden and Nikko Hurtado (not pictured) on the show

The gender-fluid star’s acting career skyrocketed when she was cast in blockbusters like Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).

She starred alongside Hollywood royalty Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) and Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017).

In 2018, Ruby also starred with Jason Statham in the sci-fi thriller The Meg.

The Melbourne native, whose real name is Ruby Rose Langenheim, began her showbiz career as a model, DJ and television host for MTV Australia.

However, her career took a turn for the worse in 2020 when she controversially left the CW superhero series Batwoman after just one season.

Announcing her departure in May 2020, Ruby told The Hollywood Reporter: ‘I have made the very difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season.

“This was not a decision I made lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles.”

Ruby was eventually replaced by British actress Wallis Day in the series.

Ruby rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Pictured at the show

Ruby took a break from acting last November to spend time Down Under with her family before returning to LA to shoot her latest two action films, Vanquish and SAS: Red Notice.

Unfortunately, both films received poor reviews, with Vanquish receiving an average rating of just 3.10/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ruby’s performance in Vanquish was panned and she was nominated for Worst Actress at the 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies.