Ruby Rose puffs on a cigarette during filming of Dirty Angels in Greece

She is making a career comeback after returning to the limelight with an appearance on the American TV show Ink Masters.

And Ruby Rose took a break from filming her latest movie Dirty Angels in Greece on Monday.

The Australian beauty, 36, puffed on a cigarette as she wrapped up warm for the Greek winter.

Ruby Rose took a break from filming her latest movie Dirty Angels in Greece on Monday. The Australian beauty, 36, puffed on a cigarette as she wrapped up warm for the Greek summer

With her famous bob swept to the side, the Orange is the New Black star opted for a tan sweater before donning a black coat for extra warmth.

Showing off her casual cool style, Ruby paired the look with baggy blue jeans and black combat boots.

She opted for a natural makeup look and emphasized her God-given beauty with a touch of highlighter.

Ruby is currently filming action thriller Dirty Angels with Eva Green.

With her famous bob swept to the side, the Orange is the New Black star opted for a tan sweater before donning a black jacket for extra warmth

Production began this month on location in Morocco and Millennium’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece.

The story – written by Alissa Silverman – is a fictional story set against the true backdrop of the 2021 withdrawal of the United States armed forces from Afghanistan.

The plot follows a group of female soldiers who provide medical aid in Afghanistan.

Their world is turned upside down when they are sent to rescue a group of kidnapped teenagers caught between ISIS and the Taliban.

Production began this month on location in Morocco and Millennium’s Nu Boyana Studio in Greece

Rose most recently starred in the gaming comedy 1UP and she will next star alongside Machine Gun Kelly in Taurus, which debuts November 18.

She starred in a trio of 2021 films – Stowaway, Vanquish and SAS: Red Notice, along with 2020’s The Doorman.

The former model was once dubbed Hollywood’s most promising new actress, but the Orange Is the New Black star has endured her fair share of career setbacks in recent years.

Born in Melbourne, whose real name is Ruby Rose Langenheim, she began her showbiz career as a model, DJ and TV presenter for MTV Australia.

Ruby rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black. Photographed at the show

As her popularity grew, she found herself head of major modeling campaigns for big names, including Maybelline, and co-host of popular shows such as Channel 10’s The Project and Australia’s Next Top Model.

She moved to Hollywood in 2013 in hopes of making it as an actress.

Her efforts paid off as Ruby rose to fame in 2015 with her breakout role in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black.

The gender fluid star’s acting career skyrocketed when she was cast in blockbuster films such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).

The gender fluid star’s acting career skyrocketed when she was cast in blockbuster films such as Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016) and Pitch Perfect 3 (2017)

She starred alongside Hollywood royalty Vin Diesel in xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) and Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017).

In 2018, Ruby also starred in the sci-fi thriller The Meg alongside Jason Statham.

However, her career took a turn in 2020 when she controversially retired from the CW superhero series Batwoman after just one season.

Ruby announced her departure in May 2020, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve made the very difficult decision not to return to Batwoman next season.

“This was not a decision taken lightly as I have the utmost respect for the cast, crew and everyone involved with the show in both Vancouver and Los Angeles.”

Ruby was eventually replaced by British actress Wallis Day on the series.

Ruby took a break from acting last November to spend time with her family Down Under, before returning to LA to film her last two action movies, Vanquish and SAS: Red Notice.

Unfortunately, both films received poor reviews, with Vanquish scoring an average rating of just 3.10/10 on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ruby’s performance in Vanquish was panned and she was nominated for Worst Actress at the 2022 Golden Raspberry Awards, otherwise known as The Razzies.

She has recently made a surprising return to the spotlight, with a new appearance on the American TV show Ink Master.

The Aussie star is a guest judge on the Paramount+ show, where tattoo artists compete in a variety of challenges to showcase their skills.