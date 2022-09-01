Ruby Rose attends her first public event in ‘a long time’ since 2019 spinal injury

Ruby Rose spent Monday night at a skincare launch in West Hollywood, after a long stint out of the spotlight.

The gender-fluid actor, who uses she/her and she/she pronouns, attended Patrick Ta Beauty’s Major Skin Launch along with makeup artist Patrick Ta and actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Ruby, 36, shared several photos from the evening on Instagram as she reflected on her back injury from 2019, which caused her to withdraw from the public eye.

“First time in a long time,” Ruby wrote. “Thank you @patrickta for making me feel beautiful…it’s been a while.”

Ruby then explained how the spinal cord injury had affected her life for the past three years.

“The past few years have been difficult. I could not have imagined how much of my life, my body and my mind would be affected by such a scary injury, surgery, recovery,” she said.

“There was a violence and speed with which it devoured my self-esteem, self-esteem and confidence,” she added.

‘None of this to complain about; I truly believe that everything happens for a reason. It changed my world and allowed me to take the time to really discover myself after an accident and who I am outside of work and what and where my real self-esteem lies.”

Ruby also revealed that she “barely” left her home for three years, except to immerse herself in nature.

“So if you’re going through a rough patch or going through a big death and rebirth, hang in there and stay gentle,” she added.

“I’m proud of myself, my inner child is dancing and I’m so grateful to everyone in my life who makes me the supported, happy, loved person I am today. (even though I forgot how to take pictures and how not to look crazy in pictures).’

Ruby Rose suffered injuries while filming the TV series Batwoman and had to undergo emergency surgery (pictured in hospital)

In 2019, Ruby underwent emergency surgery after sustaining an injury while filming the TV series Batwoman that nearly paralyzed her.

“I did a stunt for a very long time, about seven hours, and we thought I had broken a rib, or just broke a rib and that was about six to 12 weeks of healing,” she said on The Tonight Show. starring Jimmy Fallon at the time.

“Then I was in chronic pain for six to 12 weeks and I assumed it was… I kept seeing these doctors and they said, ‘It’s your neck, it’s your neck. It just radiates to these places because of nerve endings. “‘

She continued, “I finally got an MRI and…and basically he called me and said, ‘You could become a spinal cord injury. This is your spine. Two of your discs have herniated. And they’ve broken all the protective layers.”

“You’ve got this little amount where your spine isn’t severed and if you don’t come back, you could become a spinal cord injury.”

Ruby (right) also spent Monday night hanging out with her ex-girlfriend DJ Lauren Abedini (left) as the couple celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their breakup.

Ruby also spent Monday night hanging out with ex-girlfriend DJ Lauren Abedini as the couple celebrated the 10th anniversary of their breakup.

The Orange Is the New Black star posted several photos to Instagram, writing: “Also, we realized it’s our 10-year break-up iverary and it’s incredible to be friends after such a long time.

‘Congratulations. Best breakup Iverary ever.’