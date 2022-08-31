Ruby Rose and ex DJ Lauren Abedini celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their breakup

<!–

Ruby Rose spent Monday night hanging out with their ex-girlfriend DJ Lauren Abedini as the friendly exes celebrated the 10th anniversary of their breakup.

The couple took pictures of themselves at Patrick Ta Beauty’s Major Skin Launch in West Hollywood.

The 36-year-old actor posted several snaps from the evening to Instagram, along with the caption: “We also realized that it’s our 10-year break-up experience and it’s pretty incredible to be friends after that.”

Ruby Rose, 36, (right) spent Monday night hanging out with ex-girlfriend DJ Lauren Abedini (left) as they celebrated the 10-year anniversary of their breakup

They continued: ‘Congratulations, [Caity]. Best breakup Iverary ever.’

Lauren, who also goes by Kittens, uploaded a video of the couple having a drink together and wrote: ‘Got [Ruby] out of the house. It is a miracle.’

This isn’t the first time the Orange Is The New Black actor has been hanging out with an ex-partner this year.

They were spotted with their rumored ex-girlfriend Caity Lotz at the Paris Jackson concert in Los Angeles in March.

Caity and Ruby first sparked dating speculation when they were spotted in each other’s Instagram posts in December 2020.

Caity shared a photo of them both from Potato Chip Rock in Ramona, California.

They also celebrated her birthday together on December 30, with Ruby saying, “Congratulations to one of the most precious people I know.”

They were both featured in a group photo shared by the Legends of Tomorrow actor in late May, though they haven’t been photographed together since.

Caity went on to share a video of a July 4 fireworks celebration where she was seen snuggling up next to actor Kyle Schmid.

Neither Ruby nor Caity have publicly commented on the relationship or their alleged breakup over the past two years.