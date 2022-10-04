Rubbish reform: changes to waste management could slash emissions

Landfills around the world, such as this one in Chennai, India, are a major source of global warming emissions.



Reforms to how societies collect and treat their waste could reduce global methane emissions, a new report said Monday.

Governments around the world have pledged to reduce emissions of methane (CH4) – which absorbs 80 times more solar radiation than carbon dioxide in a short period of time – in their fight to curb global warming.

Man-made sources of the potent greenhouse gas come largely from livestock and manure processing, which accounts for about 30 percent of anthropogenic methane emissions, followed by the oil and gas sector (19 percent) and landfills (17 percent), according to the UN. climate experts.

A new report from the organization Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA) shows that simple adjustments in the waste sector, especially in urban areas, can reduce CO2 emissions by the equivalent of the annual emissions of 300 million cars.

The authors looked at “zero waste” strategies, such as segregation of organic materials, composting, recycling of non-organic material and overall reduction of end-of-life products.

While reforms would not remove methane emissions from the waste system, the report estimates that policies could reduce total emissions of methane from human sources worldwide by as much as 13 percent.

Consumption changes

The authors said a focus on waste reduction would not only tackle methane, which leaches from landfills as organic matter rots, but could also put a big dent in carbon pollution from the production, transportation and use of goods.

“Better waste management is a solution to climate change that is staring us in the face,” said GAIA report co-author Neil Tangri.

“It doesn’t require flashy or expensive new technology — it’s just about paying more attention to what we produce and consume, and how we interact with it when it’s no longer needed.”

The authors emphasized that tackling waste was a key element in achieving the ambitious Paris target of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The researchers modeled potential emissions reductions from eight cities around the world and found that they could reduce emissions from the waste sector by nearly 84 percent on average.

Methane is responsible for about 30 percent of the global temperature increase to date.

The potent greenhouse gas only lasts a fraction as long as CO. hang in the atmosphere 2 , but is much more efficient at retaining heat. The levels of the gas are their highest in at least 800,000 years.

At last year’s COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, more than 100 countries agreed under the Global Methane Pledge to cut emissions by 30 percent by 2030. But several major emitters of methane, including China, Russia, Iran and India, have not signed.

“This report demonstrates the tremendous importance of aligning our waste systems with climate goals,” said Janez Potocnik of the International Resource Panel of the UN Environment Programme.

“It highlights the absolute need to reduce the major sources of waste by changing our production and consumption patterns – using all the tools at our disposal to achieve the deep emissions reductions we need.”

