RSPCA Queensland find a dead dog tied to a tree near Bald Hills, Brisbane, Tinchi Tamba Boat Ramp

A dead dog has been found tied to a tree with a blunt trauma wound in a deliberate act of animal cruelty.

The body of a male American Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed was found tied to a tree in Bald Hills, north Brisbane, just over a week ago on August 14.

A member of the public came across the dog in the bushland opposite Tinchi Tamba Boat Ramp.

The dog was discovered by a member of the public in the bushland opposite Tinchi Tamba Boat Ramp (location of the dog marked with a red ‘X’)

RSPCA rescuers initially thought the dog died after becoming entangled in the rope, but vets later made the sinister discovery of a serious injury to the pup’s head.

They believe the dog was hit on the head and then tied to the tree in terrifying ferocity for about four days.

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Emma Lagoon said it is unclear whether the dog’s owner or a stranger hurt him.

It is not known if the dog was injured by the owner or if he was lost and injured by a stranger

“We don’t know if the owner chose to do this or if the dog is lost and belongs to someone else,” she said. courier post.

“Any way you look at it, it’s horrible to think that this poor dog has spent his last moments like this. There are always other options.’

The RSPCA called on anyone with information about the incident to report it and urged pet owners who are unable to care for their animals to seek help.

If you need help with your pet, please contact the RSPCA or a rescue group for assistance. We can help rehome pets when people have no other options,” it reads.