Rozalia Russian wears a very revealing black dress with a perilous leg split for a girls’ night out 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Melbourne influencer Rozalia Russian looked seconds away from a wardrobe malfunction on Monday as she headed for a fashion design position.

The socialite, 34, wore a $690 bamboo stretch jersey triple loop dress from Désordre, with a bold leg split all the way to her hip.

She wore a midnight blue Fendi handbag, black strappy heels and a large black overcoat before uploading the photos to Instagram.

Melbourne influencer Rozalia Russian looked seconds away from a wardrobe malfunction on Monday as she headed for a fashion design position

Rozalia celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this year by dancing on chairs at a trendy bar and restaurant venue, Bar Bimbi.

She was joined by close friend Rebecca Harding, in-demand stylist Elliot Garnaut and her husband Nick Russian, the owner of the bar.

The group had a blast, with Rozalia sharing videos on Instagram of her friends dancing the night away, climbing on the furniture, devouring a custom cake and drinking expensive cocktails.

The socialite, 34, wore a $690 bamboo stretch jersey triple loop dress from Désordre, with a bold leg split all the way to her hip.

“Birthday Spam!” she captioned a gallery of photos and videos from the day.

She wore a $500 sequined mini dress from Ukrainian fashion brand CultNaked and captioned her post, “Soutiens l’Ukraine s’il vous plait,” which translates to “Please support Ukraine.”

Inside the venue, the group could be seen enjoying cocktails and food, before jumping on chairs to dance to Gwen Stefani’s The Sweet Escape.

Rozalia celebrated her 34th birthday earlier this year by dancing on chairs at a trendy bar and restaurant venue Bar Bimbi

Rozalia also shared a group photo with Nick, whom she married in 2012.

Nick, who rose to fame on the 2002 dating show Temptation Island, is Melbourne’s most prolific nightclub owner and entrepreneur.

Last year, he became an official candidate for Melbourne mayor after the Liberal Party reportedly called on him to make an offer for the city’s top job.

She was joined by close friend Rebecca Harding (right), in-demand stylist Elliot Garnaut (center), and her husband Nick Russian, who owns the bar.

After his stint as a reality TV star, Nick ran the popular nightclub Eve Bar, befriending a slew of celebrities before selling the venue in 2015.

He now runs Together Events, ‘a luxury lifestyle and event brand created for sophisticated, fun and fashion-conscious individuals’.

The next morning, Rozalia revealed that her husband had gifted her a white bouquet of flowers in bed while she was recovering from her night out.