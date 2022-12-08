Royals weren’t asked for comment on Harry, Meghan’s Netflix show, palace claims

December 8, 2022 |

There’s a fresh royal war brewing.

Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did.

At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.”

However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William and Kate Middleton, nor any members of the family were approached for comment.

Netflix chiefs said they asked for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show, but royal insiders deny this.Netflix

However, the source did note that there would be “no comment” anyway on “any aspect” of the docuseries, in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk at length about their time behind palace walls and their 2020 move to California.

And yet, sources close to the filmmakers assured Page Six that they did send in multiple requests for comment.

One insider told us, “I know that the filmmakers asked for comment.”

“Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series,” reads a message in “Harry & Meghan.”Netflix

In a move that shows just how fractious the relationship now is between the Sussexes and the royal family, sources at Kensington Palace then admitted later on Thursday they had, in fact, received an email alleging to be from the filmmakers.

The palace insiders explained that they had contacted Archewell, Harry and Markle’s company, alongside Netflix in a bid to attempt to verify the authenticity of the email — but failed to receive any response.

Therefore, they were unable to provide any response, according to a source.

In addition, the source said the email they received did not address the entire series.

Harry and Markle share a glimpse into their lives in their new show.Netflix

However, sources close to Archewell said Harry and Markle had not received any response emails from the royal family.

A Netflix insider, meanwhile, told Page Six, “Communications offices for King Charles and the Prince of Wales were contacted in advance and given the right to reply to claims within the series.”

In the first three episodes that launched Thursday, Harry, 38, and Markle, 41, share never-before-seen photos and video of their life together, including the moments he proposed in 2017 and filmed himself in the VIP lounge at Heathrow Airport before moving to America in 2020.

Sources close to King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton say they were not asked for comment.Getty Images

There are also a series of barbs that will surely upset his father, King Charles III, including Harry’s claim that he was “literally brought up” by a “second family” in Africa, where he spent time following his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Harry also describes a “huge level of unconscious bias” in the royal family — with reference to Princess Michael of Kent wearing an offensive blackamoor-style brooch in front of his biracial wife at Buckingham Palace. Experts, meanwhile, discuss racism in the UK, with Markle declaring that she “wasn’t really treated like a black woman” until she came to Britain.

And in a swipe at his male relatives’ choice of wives, Harry insists that his decision to marry Markle set him apart from his family because it was “from his heart” and not because she “would fit the mold.”

