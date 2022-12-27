Royals: Meghan Markle could learn lessons from Princess Mary of Denmark

Both left their lives as ‘commoners’ to marry into a foreign royal family.

However, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, and Princess Mary of Denmark, 50, couldn’t be more different.

While Australian-born Mary, formerly Mary Donaldson, embraced her new royal title after moving to Denmark, Meghan has burned all bridges with the British monarchy for good.

Both left their lives as ‘commoners’ to marry into a foreign royal family. However, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41 (left) and Princess Mary of Denmark, 50 (right) couldn’t be more different.

As Meghan continues to throw barbs at The Firm in her latest Netflix docuseries, we take a look at how Mary set the gold standard for life as a modern princess.

Born in Tasmania, Mary met Frederik from Denmark by chance in a Sydney pub in 2000.

They were in a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik taking secret trips Down Under before Mary moved to Denmark to study the Danish language at the Studieskolen in Copenhagen in 2001.

Meghan (right, with her husband Prince Harry) has complained a lot since joining the Royal Family.

The couple married in 2004 and now have four children.

Mary’s decision to marry Danish royalty came with its own challenges: she had to renounce her Australian citizenship and change her religion from Presbyterianism to the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Denmark.

Mary also had to learn a new language and become familiar with Danish history and culture, as well as deal with the challenges of going from a nobody to one of the most talked about women in the world.

Born in Tasmania, Mary met Frederik from Denmark by chance in a Sydney pub in 2000. They were in a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik making secret trips to Australia before Mary moved to Denmark to study the Danish language. at the Studieskolen in Copenhagen in 2001. The couple at their wedding on May 14, 2004.

Mary’s decision to marry Danish royalty came with its own challenges: she had to renounce her Australian citizenship and change her religion.

She also had to learn a new language and become familiar with Danish history and culture, as well as deal with the challenges of going from a nobody to one of the most talked about women in the world.

However, Mary did so without a word of complaint to the media, something Meghan has failed to do.

Mary, who will one day become Queen of Denmark, has always stayed away from scandal.

Over the years, he has refused to speak negatively of others in the media and kept a dignified silence amid controversies such as the recent scandal over the royal title of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

Meghan, on the other hand, was reluctant to accept the expectations that come with marrying a prince. Pictured at her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Meghan, on the other hand, was reluctant to accept the expectations that come with marrying a prince.

Since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, Meghan has clung to the spotlight by endlessly criticizing The Firm and the British press.

She has also complained at length about her dealings with the British press, despite having plenty of experience with fame before becoming a duchess.

Since stepping down as a senior royal in 2020, Meghan has clung to the spotlight by endlessly criticizing The Firm and the British press.

Media was quite a savvy media operator before meeting Harry, maintaining friendships with British WAGS and tabloid journalists like Piers Morgan.

By contrast, Mary had no experience with the press before becoming a royal.

“I’m sure Mary sees what Meghan has done and is horrified,” said royal expert Phil Dampier. New Idea in 2020.

“I’m sure Mary looks at what Meghan has done and is horrified,” royal expert Phil Dampier told New Idea in 2020. Pictured: Mary and Frederick speaking to local delegates in Francfe

“Mary is dedicated to her role in supporting Queen Margaret and must feel that Harry and Meghan have let Queen Elizabeth down.”

‘If Mary had “made a Meghan” it would be like [her] marry Frederik, and then, two years from now, lure him back to Australia, where they first met, and take him away from his family and destiny,” Dampier added.

In Meghan and Harry’s new Netflix documentary, for which they were reportedly paid $100 million, the American-born duchess complained at length about how shocking it was to join the Royal Family.

Meghan, who was raised Christian, was baptized in the Church of England before marrying Harry, but reportedly it didn’t have to be that way.

In Meghan and Harry’s new Netflix documentary, for which they were reportedly paid $100 million, the American-born duchess complained at length about how shocking it was to join the royal family. Meghan pictured with Queen Elizabeth II in England on June 14, 2018

On the series, Meghan claimed she was “shocked” by the family’s formality, noting it was “clamping” – something she didn’t realize was “jarring to some Brits”.

He also appeared to flout royal protocol by taking an exaggerated bow while describing his first meeting with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan said the entire occasion felt like an old-fashioned banquet at Medieval Times, a family-friendly dinner theater in the US that features medieval-style games, sword fighting and jousting.

On the series, Meghan claimed she was “shocked” by the family’s formality, noting it was “clamping” – something she didn’t realize was “jarring to some Brits”.

Meghan also said she had to Google the British national anthem, and she didn’t get a Princess Diaries-style crash course in royal etiquette.

Harry also spoke of his wife’s confusion, stating that her family had asked why Meghan needed more protection than other directors.

He said they had misunderstood the ‘racial element’ and had shown an ‘enormous level of unconscious bias’.