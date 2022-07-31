Royals including Kitty Spencer and Lady Marina Windsor show off their lavish summer getaways 

The young royals have shown their glamorous style this year during their lavish sun holidays.

They have made the most of the summer months and have enjoyed holidays in enviable places such as Sicily, Paris and Mallorca.

Lady Marina Windsor, 28, caused a storm when she attended a friend’s wedding in Mallorca, while her 26-year-old sister Amelia Windsor looked trendy on a city break in Paris.

Princess Talita Von Furstenberg, 23, of the German princely family of Fürstenberg also set out on a sun-filled journey that saw the beauty enjoy sunset boat trips and snorkelling.

Princess Diana’s niece Kitty Spencer, 31, looked quintessentially elegant when she was in Italy for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show.

On Instagram, the royals have shared a look at their extravagant summer vacations with their fans.

Lady Marina Windsor, the granddaughter of the Duke of Kent, looked summery in a bright pink satin dress as she attended a friends wedding in Mallorca.

The royal, who was 25th in line to the British throne before being disbarred in 2008 after being confirmed as a Roman Catholic, posed for a poolside snap with friends.

She showed off her tight midriff in a purple bikini top and patterned pants in another vacation photo.

Earlier this month, her sister Amelia posed in front of the Tuileries Palace in Paris, right in front of the Louvre.

She looked relaxed in a colorful dress that she paired with white trainers.

Kitty Spencer was joined by her husband Michael Lewis, 63, at the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Sicily earlier this month and she shared snaps from the extravagant bash on Instagram.

Lady Kitty shone in a custom gold and silver D&G gown with intricate floral appliqué.

Michael also looked sharp in a brown suit and white shirt as he wrapped his arms around his wife.

She was joined by her friend and Marchioness of Bath, Emma Weymouth, in another snap at the fashion extravaganza.

The Dolce & Gabbana showcase took place in Sicily over several days and included a series of bashes celebrating the latest high-end fashion and jewelery collections from the Italian fashion house.

Princess Talita, the daughter of Prince Alexander von Furstenberg and his first wife, Alexandra von Furstenberg, has been busy this year traveling around the world to many tropical destinations.

While the beauty likes to keep her locations a secret, she has shared gorgeous photos of the luxury destinations.

Last week, she posted countless sizzling bikini-clad snaps to her followers on Instagram.

Talita posed before a storm by the pool for a breathtaking sunset photo, while in another photo she showed her toned physique in a cropped orange dress.

In another photo, she posed in a striking pink and orange dress on a lavish balcony overlooking a stunning sea view.

Her boyfriend, Rocco Brignone, was also featured in the post as they enjoyed a trip together.

While Princess Maria Olympia of Greece enjoyed the summer sun in the UK this year when she attended Glastonbury in Somerset.

She caused a storm with friends at the five-day music festival last month and only recently shared the fun snaps with her Instagram followers.

In another show, the fashion model, the eldest child and only daughter of Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and his wife, Marie-Chantal Miller, showed her modeling skills as she posed with friends in a black dress.

She caused a storm with friends at the five-day music festival and shared the fun photo with her Instagram followers